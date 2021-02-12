11 Ways To Become A Fashionable Man

It’s a cliché, but rules are often meant to be broken. Above all, style is personal and depends on one’s preferences. While some men can pull off everything, others can’t. Several men are also innately more conservative than others. However, to be a fashionable man, you don’t need to wear designer and luxury clothing, or spend more time putting your outfits together to achieve your desired style.

If you want to dress well to stay stylish and fashionable, there are many resources you can rely on to get inspiration and some unique ideas. Sites like Bespoke Unit can provide you with more information about grooming and guide you to a dapper life.

Below are the other ways to look more fashionable without taking much of your time:

1. Try Tonal Dressing

Tonal dressing means wearing various shades of a certain color all at once. It’s a great way to avoid the pitfalls of mismatching colors and a shortcut to looking well turned out with little thought. The obvious option is to wear all but grey, or navy will work well, too.

The secret to matching sets is wearing different textures, so you don’t look like Pantone charts. For instance, with dark blue denim jeans, wear a navy overcoat, and a navy crew neck shirt will suit anyone.

2. Get The Perfect And Right Fit

Some things make even a good garment look shabby for being too long or too short, too small or too big. Therefore, pay attention around your chest and across your shoulders. If it doesn’t fit, don’t purchase it. However, there are instances that some dimensions on clothing items, like trousers and suit sleeves, can be altered. Just look for the best tailor to do the job for you.

3. Pay Attention To Accessories

Either out of necessity or choice, your clothing can be a little conservative once you accessorize well. It’s in your accessories that you may express your individuality.

If you love watches, invest in a versatile, quality-made one. For belts or spectacles, always choose quality over quantity and try to introduce flair with touches of patterns and colors.

4. Invest In Shoes

Timelessness is all about simple design, and the same is true with shoes. When it comes to the sole, pattern, and color, try to pick something that isn’t fussy. Anything fussy can look good now but would look strange quickly. Quality shoes are the type of investment that must last for over 15 years. If necessary, opt for classic styles such as plain shoes, loafers, and brogues. Take note of the shape of your toes and if you’re unsure of what style to get, the safest choice are round-toed shoes because they never go out of fashion.

5. Don’t Hesitate To Embrace Texture

Pattern and color are both essential, but if you want to elevate any outfit, using several textures can add another dimension. Tactile fabrics such as fleece, suede, silk, and corduroy can help make a focal point or generate a sense of depth. Adding such elements to your wardrobe will enable you to carry simple outfits with ease.

If you don’t have any idea of what texture to consider, you can always look for the top trends in the fashion industry.

6. Perfect The Tuck

A simple way to break up your body into two well-defined sections and make your legs look much longer is by tucking in your shirt. Just pick a T-shirt with enough body length for it to stay tucked in, and perfect trousers to pair it with. Tucking a shirt into your jeans can make you look mature, so try tailored trousers, sweatpants, and chinos.

7. Don’t Forget To Look After Your Appearance

From shaving to skincare, there are countless ways you can maintain your overall appearance. It won’t only help you look your best on the outside, but you’ll also feel great on the inside. So, make sure to keep your skin fresh and supple by using serums and moisturizers daily.

Personal hygiene is an essential step in becoming a fashionable man, so make sure to put on deodorant daily to look and smell clean. If you want a lasting scent, look for a cologne that will suit you and your style.

8. Master Proportion, Color, And Pattern

Menswear has been a sober business wrapped in outdated ideas of masculinity and appropriateness. However, you don’t need to dress like an undertaker. Proportion, color, and pattern add interest to your clothing.

Although it’s difficult to master, there’s nothing wrong with going bold and experimenting from time to time. Besides, being fashionable also means showing off your unique personal style.

9. Choose The Right Sunglasses For Your Face Shape

Sunglasses aren’t only a way to protect your eyes from the harsh rays of the sun, but they can also help complete your outfit. If you’re struggling to find a perfect pair of sunglasses, always take note of your face shape.

Whether you have heart-shaped, rectangular, round, or square features, there’s always something that would look good on you. Just choose the colors that can be flattering in any season, like simple black frames.

10. Break The Rules Whenever Possible

Another way to be a fashionable man is to know when to break the rules and when to adhere to dress codes. Oftentimes, dress codes are necessary when the occasion demands it. However, if there’s no set dress code, enjoy the freedom and show off your style to stand out in the crowd.

11. Dress Appropriately

You might want to wear whatever you like. But if you want to look your very best, it always pays to be aware of what’s appropriate for your age. Giant bubble trainers and baggy jeans may be one of your preferred styles in the past, but if you’re already past your teens, you can never go wrong with sticking to the classics.

Conclusion

All men are different. What suits you might not suit somebody else and vice versa. So, if you want to dress well, you should find what looks great on you and stay consistent with it. Find what colors go best with your skin tone, what cuts of denim fit your body best, and consider your face shape when deciding your haircut.