How to Elevate Your Intimate Life with the Right Sex Toys

Even the healthiest, happiest folks eventually reach a point where they could really use a little creativity in the sex department. Sometimes age, hormones, or health issues are factors. Other times, it’s a matter of life getting in the way. By the time you’re done juggling work-related stress with responsibilities at home, it can be hard to feel sexy at the end of the day.

Making an effort to keep things hot and spicy, whether or not you feel your sex life needs improvement, is always a good move, and sex toys are a great way to do that for many reasons. Here’s a closer look at some of the most important ones, as well as a few tips for choosing the right options for you.

Why Use a Toy?

Make no mistake about it. Sex toys are not just for single people, nor should they be seen as last resorts for people who can’t reach orgasm any other way. Sex toys can elevate absolutely anyone’s sex life. They’re becoming increasingly popular ways for couples to expand their horizons, as well, so it’s well worth your while to try one with a partner sometime. Here’s why they’re perfect for keeping your libido humming and your sex life lively.

Sex toys take stimulation to the next level and beyond, taking all the guesswork out of having a good time for all involved.

The sheer variety of toys out there on the market makes it easy to stay excited about sex and explore a limitless array of new sensations.

Whether you’re flying solo or getting up close and personal with your partner, toys open the door to a better understanding of how your body works and what types of experiences give it the most pleasure.

Shopping for and using toys with a partner helps open the door to better, more candid communication about sex and a deeper bond as a couple.

Once you’ve discovered the big, wonderful world of sex toys, the possibilities are endless. Start a pleasure chest filled with various options so that there’s always something tempting on the menu.

What to Consider When Choosing a Toy

If you’re new to toys or it’s been a while since you shopped for your last one, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by all the choices. As you shop, consider how well each option fits the following priorities everyone should keep in mind.

Quality and Price

It might be tempting to think one sex toy is as good as another, so you might as well save a buck and go cheap, but you’d also be wrong. Keep in mind that powered sex toys are electronics, just like your phone and computer, so you get what you pay for. High-end toys deliver a better experience, last longer, and are safer.

Desired Experience

What sensations are you interested in exploring with your new toy? Are you looking for a reliable way to stimulate your G-spot or a partner’s P-spot? Are you curious about exploring anal play? Do you enjoy being penetrated, or would you rather focus on external stimulation? If you’re planning on using the toy with a partner, ask for their input, as well.

Who It’s For

Although most sex toys are technically unisex and capable of stimulating anyone’s anatomy, some are custom built just for you. Is this a toy you’re strictly planning on using yourself, or are you looking to use one on a partner? There are also toys designed specifically for couples to use during intercourse, foreplay, oral sex, and more.

Maintenance

It may not be as fun to think about the practicalities of owning a sex toy, but you’ll be glad you did. How easy is a toy going to be to clean and maintain in between play sessions? Do you need (or want) it to be cordless, waterproof, travel-friendly, or discreet? The better your toy fits your practical needs, the more fun you’ll have with it.

Always buy from a toy manufacturer with a reputation for excellence – like FemmeFunn – so you know you’re getting your money’s worth. FemmeFunn is famous for designing innovative luxury toys that are perfect for taking your love life to new heights. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, for your partner, or for the two of you as a couple, there’s always something in their catalog that’s just the ticket.

Toy Types That Belong on Everyone’s Radar

The best thing about sex toys is you don’t need to limit yourself to just one. Starting a toy chest and adding something new to the mix every once in a while is one of the best ways to keep your sex life fun and exciting. What you add is up to you, but the following are some great staples to consider.

Rabbit Vibe: Rabbits are incredible for unlocking the full potential of your anatomy with powerful dual stimulation, and they come in many different shapes and styles. FemmeFunn’s Delola, Essenza, and Booster Rabbit designs are well worth a closer look.

Wand Massager: Wand massagers are second to none when it comes to sheer versatility. Use them for everything from a body massage that finishes with a bang or targeted external stimulation that gets the job done.

Vibrating Bullet: If you like the versatility a wand massager brings to the table but want something more portable, then a vibrating bullet is just the ticket. The right bullet can do everything from getting you off on the go to elevating intercourse with a partner to the next level.

Anal Plugs: If you’re the least little bit curious about anal stimulation, you owe it to yourself to try a good anal plug like Funn Beads on for size, as well. It’s ideal for robust, hands-free stimulation that’s sure to send anyone soaring.

When approached with care and forethought, the addition of the right sex toy by FemmeFunn can be a game-changer for absolutely anyone’s sex life. Explore the possibilities today and say good-bye to ruts for good.