5 Ways to Treat Nail Fungus on Toes

Wondering what is the most effective treatment for toenail fungus? If so, keep on reading! Toenail fungus is quite common among men and women. It usually starts out as a yellow discoloration underneath the tip of your toenails, which crumbles and thickens as time goes on. If you’re struggling with discolored toenails and you feel as if they smell funny, keep on reading! Here’s all that you should know about this condition.

What are the stages of toenail fungus?

There are three stages when it comes to a fungal infection of your nail. The first one starts while your nail is still white and shiny, but it may have several different spots over the plate.

In the second stage, there is no gloss + the yellow spots have occupied the entire surface. Slowly, the nail is losing its construction and shape.

In the third stage, the nail plate will thicken, a lot. Your nail will also bend and crumble, and you may experience an unwanted odor.

What are the risk factors of nail fungus?

Nail fungus can have a different impact on every person, as well as their feet. Here are the most common risk factors:

You have a history of an athlete’s foot

You sweat heavily

You walk quite often in damp areas, such as swimming pools

Psoriasis

Diabetes

Poor circulation

How can you prevent toenail fungus?

The following habits can help you prevent this skin condition:

Make sure to wash your feet often and with proper products. You can also use antibacterial soaps. Get a pedicure if you’re not that precise at cutting your nails. If you are, make sure to work with clean and sterile tools each time. Trim your nails across, always. Use a nail file to get rid of any thick and uneven areas. Make sure to moisturize your feet each night before you hit the bed. Wear comfortable, loose, as well as sweat-absorbing socks since these will help with heavy sweating during the day, and at night. Get comfy and loose shoes that will allow for your feet to breathe and not sweat. Make sure to wear flip flops or any type of footwear by the pool and in locker rooms. Rest from artificial manicures, such as acrylics or gels for a while, and let your fingernails and toenails rest and heal on their own.

Top 5 ways to treat toenail fungus

Once you look into some of the best nail fungus treatment reviews, you will stumble upon these five remedies which will help you get rid of your toenail issue. Here are your go-to options:

1. Oral antifungal drugs

These are the most common go-to drugs that can help clear your infection a lot quicker and more effectively than topical drugs. Your doctor will recommend that you take these drugs for 6-12 weeks. However, you will see an improvement only when your nail grows back completely, and once it rejuvenates. Oral drugs can have some side effects, such as a skin rash. This is why you might want to get tested before switching to any new remedies or therapies.

2. Medicated nail polish

Have you ever heard of medicated nail polish? This item is usually prescribed by doctors, and it is called ciclopirox (Penlac), which you can purchase at a pharmacy and some drugstores. The point is for you to apply one layer per day for seven days straight. This nail polish will, once it sets, make an impact on your nail plate. After these seven days pass you should wipe the piled layers with any type of alcohol, and redo the application for the following week. For some people, this is beneficial and helpful, but it can take 10+ months to notice drastic results.

3. Medicated nail cream

Nail cream or an antifungal cream is applied onto your feet or hands by doing rubbing motions. These creams can do wonders for people who have thin nails naturally. You can also thin out your nails since this little trick will help you get through the hard nail surface to the underlying fungus. You should leave these creams on top of the skin for several hours (the best time to apply them is at night and before you hit the bed).

4. A surgery

Some cases may need surgery, but this will depend a lot on your doctor and their professional opinion, as well as their level of expertise. Your doctor may need to remove the nail through laser surgery, and with the help of sterile tools. They will apply the antifungal medication directly into the nail and will work on this for 2 hours. The process in itself can be a bit painful, or more-so uncomfortable once it is done.

5. Try some at-home methods

Last, but not least, you can always try out some at-home remedies and remove the unwanted toenail on your own. You can also test out some home remedies to fix its current state. These are your options:

a) You can try some over-the-counter nail creams and thicker ointments. These can come in different forms and by different brands, but the best kinds are ones that come in a lotion tube.b) Trim your nails on your own, and let them grow out. Make sure to reduce the pressure on the nails.c) Get soaks quite often, and book yourself a pedicure, or do one at-home.

PS: The best at-home solution can be using Listerine, vinegar, as well as tea tree oil. All of these are great, powerful, as well as amazing antifungal solutions.