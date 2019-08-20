Wedding Ideas On A Budget

Your special day is approaching, and of course, you want to make it the greatest day of your life, but that doesn’t mean that you have to put yourself in debt for the rest of your life paying for it. With a little thought it’s possible to have a high-class wedding on a small budget, so why pay more than you have to when you get use the saved money in your new married life? Here are five great ideas for a budget, and nobody ever needs to know how little it all cost.

Utilize Your Friends’ Skills

One of the many great things about this special day is that those you love, your family and friends, are a central part of it. It’s an opportunity for you to show how much their support means to you, and for them to show how much you mean to them. We all have friends with unique skills, so think about how you can utilize that for your special professional quality equipment. Having a friend bake your cake or take the photographs can bring huge savings when it comes to hiring an outside expert, and it also brings a more personal touch to your wedding, as well as giving them the chance to play a central part in your big day.

Offset Your Wedding Costs

The giving of gifts at a wedding is a tradition as old as time, even if we don’t always expect something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue anymore. Making a list for this special day can create something of a dilemma, as you can end up with multiple copies of the same item, or end up with things that you don’t really need or want. As an alternative, why not simply ask for guests to give you cash? It may not be the most romantic of gifts, but you could end up with much more than you expect and that can go a long way toward offsetting those unavoidable costs.

Add A Custom Touch Without Breaking The Bank

Adding a customized touch to your wedding can elevate it to something even classier, and the good news is that you can still do that on a budget, you can view some examples here. There are plenty of things that can be customized to include the name of the bride and groom and wedding details, but perhaps one of the best options is to use custom koozies. Koozies are practical and charming, whether they’re used to keep canned drinks cold or to keep glasses of wine or bubbly cold, which is why they make a great addition to tables at a wedding reception.

Craft Your Own Invitations

Wedding invitations can be an expensive item, particularly if you have a large guest list (here’s an added tip: it’s easy to get carried away with who to invite, but don’t let it become too large and therefore too expensive). You can save a lot of money by making them yourselves, and once again that has the added bonus of having a personal touch that people will love. You don’t have to be an expert crafter to make your own wedding invitations as there are plenty of easy to follow tutorials on the internet. The key to making successful invitations is to put your personality into them, so don’t be afraid of whatever feels right to you.

Find A Money Saving Day

Planning a great wedding takes time, however much your budget is, but that means that you don’t have to rush into picking a particular day or venue. Take your time and compare different venues to find out which one offers the best value for money. When you find the ideal venue, speak to the venue manager and find out which days are cheaper than others. That’s right, wedding values run to the rules of supply and demand, so if you pick a day less popular than others, for example, a midweek or, winter wedding, you could save lots of dollars when compared to a weekend wedding in summer or spring.

These five tips, from custom wedding-themed koozies to friend baked wedding cake, can make a huge difference to the overall amount you spend on your special day, and there are even more savings that could be made. Bridesmaid and best man gifts, transport, favors, and honeymoons are all areas that potentially offer savings if you’re planning this special day on a budget. Of course, the main ingredient in a memorable wedding doesn’t cost anything at all: love.