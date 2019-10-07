Weighted Blankets: Not Just for Comfort

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A short review of why having a Weighted Blanket will help you keep warm, sleep better and relieve stress.

Upon arriving home on a cold winter night, or cuddled up with your partner on a starry evening, what’s better than a blanket? The answer: a weighted blanket. They provide total comfort and relaxation. Not only will weighted blankets keep you warm, but they are used to improve wellbeing. The soft pressure helps to relieve stress and promote better sleep. Having a Weighted Blanket would be a fantastic addition to your bedroom or to have out in your living room. It could also make a fantastic gift. How weighty your Weighted Blanket is should depend on your body weight: the lighter you are, the lighter your blanket should be. And vice versa.

Let’s take you through the key aspects of Weighted Blankets.

What is a Weighted Blanket?

A Weighted Blanket may be seen as similar to a duvet, or certainly a duvet with a much higher tog than usual. However, Weighted blankets shouldn’t be misinterpreted as a standard blanket with extra weight, nor a high tog duvet. They are designed especially with glass beads and plastic pellets. They generally weigh 15-30 pounds and have been designed like this to induce the use of soft pressure.

So, Weighted Blankets aren’t just for comfort, as they haven’t been designed for this purpose as one may assume. A Weighted Blanket is much more practical than this, its soft pressure, in turn, creates opportunities for an array of wellbeing benefits.

Weighted Blanket Therapy: Designed to treat Anxiety and Sleep Disorders

That’s right. Through soft pressures, Weighted Blankets help to reduce cortisol, a hormone linked to stress, and they encourage the production of hormones that arise feelings of relaxation and calmness. This occurs in the same way that being hugged does. Although referred to in these cases as Weighted Blanket Therapy, the effect is Deep Touch Therapy. This type of therapy helps to promote relaxation and comfort, which has been a godsend for many people who suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia.

They also, psychologically, give users a sense of feeling safe, particularly effective for those who suffer from depression and anxiety. Further benefits regard improving focus for ADHD sufferers, helping with Sensory Processing Disorder, treating Fibromyalgia pain, managing OCD, and treating symptoms of Autism. Perhaps you don’t fit such profiles, but having a Weighted Blanket can benefit anyone! If you want to know more about the benefits you can read more here.

Cozy and Comfortable: Keep Warm this Winter

Sensational wellbeing benefits aside, a heavy blanket will keep you warm and beyond-comfortable. On Winter nights we tend to rush to get into bed just to seek warmth, even when we’re not tired. There aren’t too many activities and possibilities to enjoy on cold evenings after all, but hibernating in front of the TV with copious amounts of hot chocolate sounds ideal… sometimes even in Summer.

Having a weighted blanket can help you keep warm in your living room and any other room for that matter, doing so in unique ways that other blankets or even duvets can’t. If you have a standard blanket, you’ll know that they often tend to not be heavy enough to keep the cold out or to provide optimal comfort. The same can be said about duvets, we’ve all at one time or another had to wear an extra layer or two when sleeping. The practical answer: having a Weighted Blanket.