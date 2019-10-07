What it’s like living in Group Homes

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you have started considering moving to a group home in Reno, Nevada, you may be wondering what it’s like to actually live in one. Taking a tour of a community, visiting friends that are located in assisted living or even having a meal or participating in their communities will you give you a general idea, but what is really going on behind the scenes? What does it feel like when everyone sleeps? And just who or what type of people are living there?

Let us look at a typical day with 50 to 100 private-pay group home. Life here will be a bit different from life in the smaller residential care setting such as a home that has been converted to assisted living. However, a lot of the differences are of amenities and scale, and not necessarily the quality of care.

And of course, every resident living in these communities has their own and unique routine depending on their interests or level of care required.

Mornings

Life in Reno, Nevada group homes are not regimented. Aside from some scheduled activities and mealtimes, your time is completely your own. There is supervision at all times, which means that if you ever need some help, it is always available. You can go to bed and sleep whenever you want, wake up anytime you want, and design your whole day around the community’s different planned events or other interest you could have.

The first person you will probably see in the mornings is either a care associate or a nurse coming into your apartment to check on you and dispense your morning supplements or medicine if you are on such a prescribed regimen. To help prevent any errors, group homes practice medication management. Prescription drugs are very strictly controlled and distributed in proper doses by the staff.

If you need assistance with some activities of daily living, a care associate will always be there to help you, whether its personal hygiene, bathing, dressing or moving.

Meals

Many group homes in Reno, Nevada have scheduled times for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a group dining that may be converted to a multi-purpose room. If you miss mealtime, a lot of communities have cafes that can offer you quick snacks and will serve your missed meals in your room. All the meals are properly designed to meet the specific dietary requirements. You will usually have a choice among different desserts, side dishes and sometimes even a menu from which you can order. Meals can either be included in your monthly fee or available as a meal plan. Equipped kitchenettes or kitchens are also available in a lot of apartments for those who still want to prepare their own meals.

After the meals, group homes will offer you scheduled activities or offer you equipment and facilities to let you do things completely on your own. This might include things like playing golf, arts and crafts, playing pool, woodworking, reading a book in the library, courtyard with friends, family or neighbors and a bunch of other things you might be interested in.