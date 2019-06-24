We’ve Just Broken Up – What Happens to the House Now, and How Can We Sell It Quickly?

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In the initial stages of marriage or the latter of a happy relationship, buying a house together seems like a dream come true. Starting a life together, a dog and a garden, domestic bliss… but what happens when it all goes wrong? Coming to terms with the end of a relationship and/or marriage is difficult enough without considering the legal side of things. It seems like an impossible situation, especially if you have kids and pets to consider, however, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. You not only have legal rights but many options when it comes to selling your home quickly following a separation.

The Legal Side of Things

First of all, you’ll both want to know what your legal rights are, whether you’re co-habiting or you’re married. Unfortunately if you’re not married, and your name isn’t on the mortgage paperwork, chances are your ex will be the one who gets the house, so that decision is made for you-you’ll have to either move out or attempt to continue to co-habit through your separation until you either work things out, or find an alternative place to live. Getting married does indeed give you more legal rights, however, it’s not for everyone and it’s certainly not a reason to walk down the aisle. If you are married, regardless of whose name is on the paperwork, you’re legally entitled to half of your partner’s assets. If you’re unmarried but both of your names are on the ownership deeds, you have two choices. The first one is to put the house on the market and split whatever profit you make on it, or you can reach your own compromise without getting involved in legalities. It’s obviously easier if go through an amicable split and can come to an arrangement together, but if this isn’t the case then seeking legal aid might be the best option for you. If you can’t come to some sort of agreement, then selling the house is really the only option left.

Find the Right Estate Agent

Selling your home is stressful as it is, without the added emotional upheaval of trying to do it quickly following a separation. It’s therefore especially important in this situation that you do your research and finds the right estate agent who will help you to sell your property as quickly and smoothly as possible.

First of all, it’s important to look at the estate agents and to make sure they’re up to date in their marketing techniques, and that these are proven to work. One of the most important things is having your home advertised regularly and in the right places to be sure it’s seen by the right potential buyers. However, it’s also important to look at the estate agent fees attached to their services. Although you’ll want the best service available to you, you’ll want to ensure that you’re not being overcharged for it. Don’t be scared of negotiating and threatening to go elsewhere – remember the estate agents need your business just as much as you need theirs.

The more estate agents that you have your home up for sale with, the chances are the quicker it’s going to be taken off the market. However, remember that the more estate agents you use, the more it’ll cost, so if you’re struggling for money this possibly isn’t the best option for you.

However, the downside to selling the traditional way is that there’s no guarantee that your house will be bought quickly. If you’re living in a post-separation warzone and you’re dying to get out as quickly as possible you may want to consider alternative methods of sale. One option is opting for selling to a company such as Ready Steady Sell, who will value your house for free, and buy it for cash regardless of how it looks, or your situation. If you’re going through a particularly difficult breakup and can’t agree on anything right now, this may be the best option for you. Hassle free, and you’ll be out of there as quickly as you like.

Make the House Sellable

Last but not least, if you are going to sell up, you might as well get a good price for the home you probably invested a lot of time and effort into. Decluttering, a lick of paint, and making a couple of upgrades in your home means you’ll sell it quicker and probably for more money. Going through a separation is difficult but selling your house doesn’t have to be. Remember not to think of it as an ending, but an opportunity – you’ve been given the chance to move on in life, so make the most of it!