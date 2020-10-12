What Are Inverter Batteries and How Do They Work – 2020 Guide

Electricity changed the world forever, and although nowadays it seems like something that we’re going to have forever, we should never take such a gift for granted. Only when we spend a day without electricity we can know the true importance of it.

Electricity can be delivered to our homes in many different ways. But, batteries are always one of the most useful ones. We use batteries for so many household items, devices and appliances. Remote controls, wall-clocks, smartwatches, smartphones and wireless headsets or computer mice. The list goes on forever, and all that is just proof that batteries are very important in today’s modern society.

But, today we’ll talk about inverter batteries and their importance. We’ll try to explain how they work and help you decide whether you need to purchase them or not. Of course, this will solely depend on whether you’re using inverters or not.

This will be a concise guide and simple enough for anyone to understand. There’s a lot to talk about so let’s end this introduction right here and jump straight into the content. This is what you need to know about inverter batteries.

The point of inverter batteries

So these batteries are designed with only one purpose in mind, to deliver a small but steady amount of current for a very long time without interruption. But, the most important fact to note is the conversion from DC current to AC that the inverter does, which is not possible if you use just a regular battery for the device. The steady amount of current that flows into the device plays a major role in the function. This is simply because most of our electric appliances use AC type of power to operate.

Different types of models and their advantages

How your inverter will perform and how long it’s going to last will heavily depend on the type and quality of the batteries you choose. This is why we recommend that you never save on this investment. It’s important to always get top-tier batteries, but now we’ll help you choose better by explaining all the different types for you. Let’s take a look:

Tubular / Full Tubular

When it comes to efficiency, this type is the most popular among consumers. But, that’s not the only reason. Not only they’re efficient, but they also last for a very long time. In fact, on average they last for more than eight years. Maintenance is also not required on a regular. This makes them a perfect choice for anyone who wants to make a slightly more expensive purchase but then has total peace of mind for the upcoming ten years in most cases.

Lead Acid

These are the most common ones that you can find on the market. They allow for recharging and they can produce a huge amount of current at a time. The best thing about them is that they’re lightweight and quite economical. But, their lasting time is not as long as the tubular batteries. They last for three or four years. Also, maintenance is required on a regular. But, the largest factor that makes them less popular in 2020 is their release of harmful gases while being charged.

Our entire planet tends to be more eco-friendly these days, so such products are slowly being pushed out of fashion. A great solution for this is to install them in a place that has a top-tier ventilation system to cycle the harmful air.

Maintenance Free

These are batteries that are completely sealed off and maintenance is not required for as long as they are alive. They fall into the category of “fit and forget”, meaning that once you place them into your device you don’t have to do anything else until they completely die. However, this luxury comes at a price, so you’ll have to pay a lot more for such a model compared to any other battery on the list above. Thankfully, at inverterbatteries.in you can find out more information as well as a detailed buyer’s guide, so you’ll be able to make a purchase that’s most valuable for your money.

The importance of making the right purchase

Every inverter expert will tell you that the battery is more important than the device itself. This means that if you cheap out on the battery, your entire inverter might last for a lot less time than it needs to.

Some brands will try to “trick you” into purchasing their flat plate batteries, and you should avoid doing that. These are very outdated and not recommended by anyone anymore due to their high maintenance and unsophisticated infrastructure.

But, don’t be discouraged if you cannot find a good purchase right away. There are tubular and maintenance-free models available on the internet, and finding the right website for it is crucial. Once again, feel free to check out the recommendation from above, it contains a buyer’s guide that can help you out a lot in the process of purchasing.

How important is capacity?

You cannot find a one-type-fits-all kind of a purchase when it comes to inverter batteries because different people have different needs. But, by knowing your requirements, you can choose the best model for you. A formula that you can use is the following one:

The capacity of the battery equals the total load multiplied by the usage time, divided by the input voltage. So, Ah (Capacity) = Watt (Total load) x Hr (Hours) / V (voltage).

If this is a slightly more complicated formula for you, let us simplify things even further. You need to choose an inverter battery by determining how many hours of backup energy you need. The more hours, the larger the usage time of it needs to be.

Then, the input voltage you need. Most models are 12V, but on some rare occasions, you might need a 24V one. If you don’t want to do this on paper, you can use an online calculator, there are a lot of them available on the internet. This will help you avoid doing all the math on your own.