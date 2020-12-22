7 Interesting Facts About Handmade Leather Goods – 2020 Guide

Leather is one of the most used materials all around the world, and it can be used in many different industries, starting from fashion, up to automobile and furniture production. Depending on the type of material, the costs can vary, and the best items are said to be handmade. In this 2020 guide, we are going to give you some interesting facts about this material, how it is used, why it is so popular among people, and we will also give you some information about the history of it. So, continue reading if you want to learn a thing or two about handmade goods, and why you should choose them instead of the mass-produced ones.

1. It’s one of the biggest industries

Did you know that this industry generates more than 100 billion dollars worldwide? It is one of the biggest industries in the world, and it is popular on all continents. It is said that most of the sales represent footwear, and people are more likely to invest in handmade shoes or bags, than any other products.

2. Do you know how many leather products you have on you?

It is said that the average consumer will have at least four different pieces made of this material at any given time. These things usually include the footwear, belt, the straps on the watch, and the wallet, and even the packaging for the sunglasses. How many of these things do you usually wear when going out?

The reason why consumers choose to go with these products is that they not only represent the style, but they are also extremely durable and comfortable. They are less likely to get damaged and depending on the maintenance, you can easily use them for years to come.

3. Most used skin

Do you know which one is the most used type of skins to create leather products? Cowhide! The reason for this is that it is also one of the thickest types, and if it is manufactured properly, it will be extremely easy to maintain. It can also be made waterproof, so you won’t need to do a lot of things to keep it looking perfect for a long time.

According to www.illiciumlondon.co.uk, craftsmanship plays a huge role when it comes to the durability and quality of the products, especially the handmade ones, so you should always pick items that are made from full-grain leather, and produced by people who understand that quality will be shown in every single stitch.

4. These goods were used 5 thousand years ago

We all know that people used to hunt animals ever since the beginning of time, but did you know that they actually used leather goods as well? Even though they were not processing them in the same way we do now, they were still using them for warmth, comfort, and even for footwear.

It is said that these goods were first used about 5000 years ago, and they were first used for health, safety, and warmth, and later on, people started using them to make furniture, utensils, and even body armor. It is said that the Egyptian women were the first ones who were using goods made of this material for fashion purposes only and to show off their status and wealth.

5. First shoe ever

Now let’s talk about something extremely interesting – the first leather product that was made and that set the foundation for most of the things we know and use today. The first-ever shoe that had shoelaces was invented in the late 1700s.

Another interesting thing is that at that time, the shoes were not assigned left and a right one, so people were able to wear them on any foot they wanted. Later on, around 1820, they started using only one shoe for each foot.

6. The uniqueness of leather products

Every item that is handmade is unique and even though there can be a lot of different items that look extremely similar, they will all be different from each other. It is said that depending on the product at hand, professional craftsmen may need up to several months to create even one item.

Because of this, these products are cherished and are considered luxury items. In addition to this, when you wear and use them, you will feel the comfort and quality. These items are usually made with the best of materials that can easily be damaged in mass production.

If you are looking for something that will give you the biggest comfort, offer maximum performance, and will stay intact for a long time, you should choose handmade goods. You won’t risk a stitch coming off, or the item not being glued properly. These goods, are made with extreme precision and focus on details, and because of it, they are one of the best items on the market.

7. Leather mugs

This is another interesting thing you probably didn’t know about. Around the 16th century, people in England used to drink from leather mugs. They were specially crafted for some of the wealthiest people, and they even used to bring their own mugs when they went to the pubs. This was a way to show their class and status, and people who owned them were seen as some of the most powerful ones. Later on, these handmade items were forgotten about, and people started focusing on things that were more practical.

It is said that you can learn a lot about a woman by the way she chooses and carries her bag. Many psychologists have said that depending on her mood, she will carry the bag in a different way, and she will also choose a different type of bag depending on how she feels. Do you think that is true?

These are some of the most interesting facts about handmade leather goods, and now you know a lot more about this material and the products. Next time you choose to purchase an item, remember that the quality depends on how the item is made, and it is always better to invest in something that will be durable than to risk paying for something that will fall apart after a few months.