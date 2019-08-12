What Are the Best Common Ingredients in Asian Cuisine?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you having trouble choosing the appropriate components? Thanks to this article, you will find specific information about popular ingredients in Asian cuisine. Are you interested in Asian cuisine? Are you exploring how people in this area cook?

Straight to the point, the ingredients for Asian dishes will be a challenge for you. Don’t worry, if you prepare and learn thoroughly before embarking on cooking, you will find it uncomplicated.

Keep reading this article for the most popular ingredients in Asian dishes.

Plant-origin Materials In Asian Cuisine

Because of the impact of natural conditions, the ingredients in Asian dishes are mostly from plants. Specifically, due to climate conditions, topography as well as fertile soil, the vegetation here is very diverse. As a result, Asian people take advantage of them in dishes. Here are some of the most used ingredients:

Tofu

It has been 2000 years since the first tofu appeared in Asian dishes as one of the main ingredients. It must be a strange component for Westerners. Tofu is a protein-rich, low-fat dish with a mild flavor because it is made from soybeans. Thanks to its light taste, it is used a lot in different recipes.

You can use tofu in both hard and soft forms. In Western countries, you can easily find this material in supermarkets. You can find them in rectangular boxes. They will be found in the freezer compartment and out of the box, indicating whether it is soft or hard to choose from.

Bamboo

Bamboo is one of the most popular spices in Asian cuisine. Currently, there are many different types of bamboo, and they all have different sizes, colors, and flavors for human consumption. Asians love bamboo because of its high levels of fiber, protein, and Vitamin B6. And every different region in this area has different ways of processing this kind of ingredient.

Bamboo is usually boiled before being used to remove its natural bitterness. The chef will slice thinly bamboo shoots before cooking. So that in the soup or stir fry will have a subtle flavor.

Chili Peppers

You know, dishes in Southeast Asia, India, Korea, and Sichuan (China) are spicy. And of course, chili pepper is their favored choice. They are usually harvested about 1 inch long and have a color from green to red at maturity.

Well, if you are not a favorite of chili, it must be a punch to your skin. Asian chefs widely use these chili peppers in dishes from curry, chips to soup and stew. Each country has a specific type of chili to serve every kind of meal.

Another popular form of chili used in Asian countries is ground red chili, which is chili powder. In Asian markets as well as in the West, they are often packaged in plastic boxes or bags and sold in different supermarkets. Both types of chili are widely used in Asian dishes. However, paprika is still popular and convenient for use when preparing stir-fries, soups, and curries.

Ginger

Ginger originated in Asia, and it is also an essential ingredient in the cuisine here. Similar to turmeric, ginger is an edible root and has a light to the medium color shell. Its taste is spicy. And it carries a distinctive scent that makes stir-fry dishes, soups and sauces unique and delicious. Water produced from ginger is a popular tea in Asia. It is considered an excellent tonic for health.

Ginger is widely believed to be a mighty warrior that helps you fight many types of cancer as well as other diseases for the elderly. In addition, pregnant women use it as a remedy against morning sickness and nausea.

Animal-origin Materials In Asian Cuisine

Asians use ingredients in food mainly from creatures from the sea and rivers. The main reason is terrain. They have an abundant supply of seafood, so some of them are processed into the following common spices:

Fish Sauce

Fish sauce is a popular spice used in Southeast Asian countries. They are derived from small fish and processed by fermentation. Salt and fish will be placed in large wooden containers and fermented before adding water. Depending on the implications that fish sauce will be a combination of different ingredients. Today, many countries produce a fish sauce, but the leading exporters are Thailand and Vietnam.

About its taste, some people will not like it. It has a quite spicy flavor, very salty, and also strong smell. For those who are unfamiliar with using fish sauce in dishes, this is a challenge for them. For Southeast Asian countries, fish sauce is spices that can be found in dishes such as salads, curries, and soups. Also, fish sauce can combine with other spices such as garlic, chili, and lemon juice.

Shrimp Paste

Shrimp sauce is also a popular spice in Southeast Asian countries. You know, each country will have its processing method. Each type of shrimp sauce has a different texture and taste. Even so, I want you to consider it carefully before buying it in bulk because you probably won’t like its taste.

Honestly, shrimp paste is very salty, so it is often used in a small amount in each dish. In Southeast Asian countries, it is widely used in dishes such as salads. An important note is that when using shrimp paste in the recipe, your kitchen area will smell.

Final Words

Well, so I have finished introducing you to 6 of the most popular ingredients in Asian cuisine. Do you totally get them? Do you have any questions regarding these components? If yes, don’t hesitate to leave a comment below to let me know.

I have a little note for my beloved readers. If you love Asian food and want to find an excellent resource for reference, allasiarecipes.com will be a perfect choice. Finally, thanks for reading.