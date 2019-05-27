What are the best Countertop Convection Ovens?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Believe it or not, countertop convection ovens have become so increasingly used and popular that they are considered a must-have in every household. They are extremely practical and useful and they are essential in the preparation of food in the modern age. However, there are a lot of brands that make them and there are a lot of type of countertop convection ovens. So, you should know which ones are the best and why.

Many people prefer these ovens for meat because they are perfect since the meat is not dried and it remains juicy. It is smaller, but everything you want to prepare in a regular oven, you can do it here. It is very good since the cooking can be done evenly, and not per side. Also, the shrinking of the meat is significantly reduced. It needs to be mentioned that it is important to find the right size of this oven that would fit perfectly into your kitchen and that would be perfect for your cooking needs. Also, people should take into consideration how good they can be cleaned, are they energy-efficient, how costly hey are etc.

So, let’s see what the best countertop convection ovens are:

1. Oster Extra Large Digital Countertop Oven, Stainless Steel, TSSTTVDGXL-SHP

This oven is greats since it has a very large capacity and it if perfect for the families that make big family dinners, or it is great for celebrations of any kind. It should be also added that the oven has two tracks and that the manufacturer has also included both even and fast cooking. The defrost function has been also included. On the other hand, there is a timer of 90 minutes, and you would need to reset that one for some meals. Many people also do not like the door who are not constructed in the best way. Also, the cord is not long enough, so it needs to be near the plug-in.

2. Breville BOV800CRNXL Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ

This one can be considered as a state of the art since the manufacturer has enabled it with the technology that can adjust the cooking per the food that is being prepared in it. There is also a LCD screen included. It needs to be pointed out that the oven ha nine different function and that re is even a rack with auto-eject. Cleaning is more simplified by the usage of the crumb tray. On the other hand, it has a bit small capacity and there is only one rack. Furthermore, there is not a defrost function and the unit is a bit expensive for what it offers.

3. BLACK+DECKER CTO6335S 6-Slice Digital Convection Countertop Toaster Oven

First of all, this one is significantly cheaper than all other similar ovens. The times used is the one of 2h and it is perfect for any kind of cooking. There is also a crumb tray included, and it can be moved. We can also add that there are 8 different functions offered. On the other hand. There is not any door hinge. Furthermore, its body, i.e. exterior, heats a lot and this may present a safety hazard. Also, LCD is sometimes unreadable due to the fact that it is not backlit.

4. Hamilton Beach 31103A Countertop Oven with Convection and Rotisserie

This one is considered perfect for roasting due to the Rotisserie function. The door handle is very simple and easy for grasping and the crumb tray can be accessed very easily. It needs to be added that the visibility inside the oven is also great during the preparation itself. However, the oven is not good for broiling and it is not recommended to use dishwasher for the accessories of the unit. There is also one more flaw and it is that end-of-cooking alert which cannot be heard sometimes.

5. Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ

The interior of this oven is lit and the settings offer both slow-cooking and defrosting. On the other hand, the price for the unit is a bit too much and many people have been complaining that the sides of the oven get very hot during cooking, which is a safety hazard.