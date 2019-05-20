Best modern farmhouse kitchen ideas 2019

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Having a farmhouse kitchen is the desire of many, since it offers a lot of space and comfort. Another important thing is that there is place for everything and everyone there. In order to have a farmhouse kitchen from your dreams, we would provide the following ideas that will make this possible:

1. Each and every modern farmhouse kitchen should have the modern style and some modern and amazing ideas. This style is best characterized through the incorporation and mixture of the three key elements that characterize this style, and they are features that are modern, then come the elements that are a bit rustic with the final ouch that should have some traits and designs that are of the industrial type.

2. The colors are also of the utmost importance since they would give the final look and the impression that the modern farmhouse kitchen would create. It needs to be pointed out that there are not any specific rules regarding the choice of colors, but if you decide to make a combination that would include black, white, and some wood colors and tones, you will definitely be on the right track.

3. The usage of the shaker cabinets may also be a final nice touch to your farmhouse kitchen. They can be very simple and if you combine them with the subway tiles that are painted white, you are definitely on the right track.

4. During the recent years, interior designers have started to use copper more and more in their designs. And the reason for this is a very good one: it fits in perfectly. So, you can have come copper tones, elements or even accents included in your modern farmhouse kitchen. It is very good since metal blends in perfectly with wooden materials.

5. The usage of wood is simply necessary since it would create the effect of warmth and elegance at the same time.

6. To make things even more comfortable and cozy and modern, it is suggested to use kitchen cabinets that are vintage, i.e. made of natural wood, and handmade if possible.

7. Good lighting has become one of necessitates in the recent years. It has become of the outmost importance to have good period lighting.

8. It should be also mentioned that it very important to “zone” your farmhouse kitchen. What does this mean? In essence, you can divide the entire farmhouse kitchen in different parts of the kitchen that would be used for different purposes. This would mean that you would have the separate part of it for a coffee station, for example.

9. There is nothing more modern in a farmhouse kitchen that having a wooden floor. The concept should also be an open floor one so that the wood can be clearly seen. The thing about wood is that it creates a natural effect and warmth.

10. If you want to have a bit of a rustic design, the best solution is to use shiplap.