What are the different types of corset?

A modern corset is a tool which is used for slimming the waist and exaggerating the hips and bust to achieve the desired hourglass figure. Women love the shape and confidence that body shapewear gives them. They may vary in style, materials, shapes, fits, colors, and patterns. You can find overbust or underbust with less and extreme curves. These are available in both plastic boning and steel boning which can be worn under the clothes or alone as clothing items.

For many days, the corset has been playing an important role in women’s life. It helps to improve their posture which creates great confidence in them. A classic hourglass figure is a dream for the women. With the help of lead fashion designer, Suman Bharati, CorsetDeal happily serves people in Europe, North America and now in India. They have created it band keeping in mind the requirements of all body types, culture sensitivity which will keep them comfortable for the whole day with years of experience and expert knowledge in crafting world-class corsets.

The below article will provide you information about our various types of corsets.

Popular corset materials

Satin: This type of material can be usually worn under clothes. This is the ideal option for you if you want an hourglass figure without showing.

Mesh: This material is breathable and light. These are mainly ideal for summer months. It gives the body a great silhouette, and you can wear it under or over clothes.

Cotton: This is one of the casual and comfortable materials which is used in the making of a waist cincher. This is also durable and breathable. But you shouldn’t wear it as underwear as this is a bit thicker.

Leather: This is comfortable over the clothing, and it looks stylish. But you are recommended to wear it during waist training because it stretches out.

Brocade: This is a thick, durable polyester blend what can be worn as a stylish accessory.

Four tips for wearing corsets

Layer: These are usually worn with a chemise underneath. It works as an undershirt to absorb perspiration and keep it clean.

Lacing: This waist trainer is tightened by fastening the front busks. Lace is given in the middle to give shape and support for the body.

Selection: To choose the right type, you need to consider some factors such as your figure, personal style, occasion, etc.

Care: You should not throw away in the wash and hang in your closet. If you want it to last longer, then you need to care for it properly.

Three main types of corset

You can find varieties of types of the corset from us. These all are designed by our fashion designer for different purposes. So you need to buy the best one that fits your purpose. Some of the common types are described below:

Underbust corset

If you are wearing it for the first time, then you are recommended to buy an underbust corset. Later you can add more daring styles and materials such as PVC and leather. You can wear it as supportive undergarments or as any fashion accessories over the clothes. If you love the glossy look, then this is the best waist trainer for you because you can wear it over any dress or skirt. It will provide you an hourglass shape, but it doesn’t offer support for the breasts. Additionally, it will help you in improving your posture. You can buy a simple cotton underbust. Then you can use it for different styles and outfits. Some popular types of underbust corsets are:

Longline: This underbust extends over the hips and ideal for tall women who have long torsos.

Cincher: This is a shorter underbust with a pointed silhouette. It is longer at the center front and back but shorter at the sides.

Corsets with wide straps: This is a cross-back style which is both available as overbust and underbust. This is ideal for girls who have wider shoulders.

Bodice: It has straps, and it provides coverage and support for the whole heck and the trousers. It ends around the natural waist.

Other types of underbust corsets

Waspie: This is a short underbust and practically a wider belt that goes around a woman’s stomach. It helps to reduce waist size, and this is less constricting. You can wear them only for fashion purposes, layered over shirts and dresses. This is also available as steel boned corset which is ideal for waisted training. This is ideal for the girls who have shorter torsos and fuller bust. Here the boning will not poke into your thighs or breasts while sitting down.

Waist trainers/cinchers

This is another type which is made of cotton, mesh, leather or satin. It also has steel boning, and you can wear it over the clothes as a fashion statement. This is elastic shapewear what you can wear under the clothes usually when you are working out and it can create a temporary hourglass figure, but can’t truly train waist. On the other side, a proper waist training can truly modify your figure semi-permanently. If the corset fits you properly, then it will not create danger for you.

Overbust corset

It usually begins under your arms and above the hips. It helps to lift the breasts while reducing the waistline. It offers great support, and you can usually wear it as casual everyday wear or elegant evening wear over or under the clothes.

Popular types of overbust corset

Cupped: It has built-in pads and preferable for the women who have larger breasts because it gives better support for the breasts.

Lingerie: Usually it comes with G string, and it has built-in or detachable garters to hold up the stockings.

These are all about the variety of corsets that you can avail from us. Except for the above mentioned, we also offer bustiers, flat front style, and sweetheart neckline corsets, etc. If you want, then you may contact us for outfit ideas. I hope you are interested in starting your waist training journey with us. So let’s begin with our stories.