What Are The Hottest Digital Marketing Jobs In 2019?

With a ton of different career paths in digital marketing, transitioning into it can be rather exciting. Digital marketing is a very broad term. Each career path requires different sets of skills, aptitude, and natural abilities.

You could specialize in business and management, technology, and even touch on the creative spectrum. What’s most important here is that there will always be jobs in this sphere.

So with all that said, let’s find out the hottest digital marketing jobs in 2019.

1. Content Managers and Strategist

With earning potential up to $80,000 annually, content managers are responsible for more than just writing and monitoring social media. As a matter of fact, a content manager and strategy is a person that is valued a lot in any company because he is responsible for almost all levels of marketing.

It’s a content manager’s job to create meaningful, helpful, SEO-friendly content from the grounds up. But most importantly, it’s his job to know how to organize it, store it, manage it, and use it. With so much potential for creating content, this job is very exciting.

2. User Experience Designer (UX)

UX designers are very important since they are solely responsible for the creation of websites and apps from the bottom up. UX designers must be well versed in both front-end and back-end development of websites and apps. This means they must have solid technical backgrounds and design skills, this is according to www.delhicourses.in.

A UX designer must fully understand a website’s use from a marketing standpoint, and they must understand what the audience looks for when visiting a website. So naturally, a great, and in-depth, knowledge of product service is essential as well. Entry-level UX designers can earn anything from $40,000 to $50,000, while experienced designers can make up to $150,000 annually.

3. SEO and SEM Specialist

The world of digital marketing is all about reach. So SEO/SEM specialists are extremely important for every digital marketing campaign. They are responsible for creating campaigns that lure audiences. But more importantly, a professional SEO/SEM specialist will turn that audience into customers. Choosing this career path is not easy, as you must have knowledge of how search engine algorithms work, and how to use them to your advantage. Furthermore, having the solid technical knowledge and combining it with digital marketing will make sure that you are the highest earner in this field.

Annual salaries go between $50,000 and $60,000 for entry-level, and $100,000 for experts.

4. VR Devs

VR is slowly growing into a solid field in the world of digital marketing. The digital world is advancing at a rapid rate, and soon virtual reality will become part of our daily life. With so many VR technologies around, the potential of making a living through it is very high. To become a good VR dev, you have to have some experience in the video arts and well-versed in creative software.

Nowadays, VR is quite expensive, hence why it’s such a niche field in the digital sector. However, VR is slowly starting to get used in digital marketing for various marketing campaigns, hence why people who are well-versed in VR technologies can make quite a career out of it. Earning potentials go anything between $50,000 and $65,000 for entry-level and experienced devs can earn up to $90,000 annually.