Robbie Williams Thought His Daughter Would Destroy Princess Eugenie’s Happiest Day

Princess Eugenie got married on October 12, 2018, and Robbie Williams shared his worries about his daughter. He thought that she would destroy the wedding.

The British singer recently shared with Lisa Wilkinson how he is very close to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack. When they asked the singer if he would like his daughter Teddy to be their flower girl at the wedding, the British singer revealed, “All you’re worried about is her f**king up.” the singer further joked, “I’m sat here, and the Queen is sat there. To be honest with you, Teddy doing the thing, all you are worried about is her f**king up. Don’t f**k this up, so she didn’t f**k this up.”

Teddy was a lower girl, and she participated alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Williams continued, “There is one moment when the kids go out [on the steps], and they are waving, and Teddy goes [shoots her arm into the air like a rock star and bites her bottom lip] like Freddy Mercury … It’s in the DNA.”

In addition to Teddy, Robbie Williams and his partner Ayda Field have two more children, Collette and Charlton. The singer also talked about his parenting style, and he described himself as a “softie” when it came to parenting his three children. He also discussed the way he is trying to prevent any arrogance in their children’s personalities. “I only pretend to be arrogant, I’m not really. But like pomposity, arrogance and ill manners just make my skin crawl. And any sign of that in my kids, I do come down like a ton of bricks. That being said, I’m full of praise when they get things right, and 95 percent of the time, they’re getting things right.”