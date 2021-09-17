What Can Dermal Fillers Do for You?

Dermal fillers are soft, gel-like substances that are used for a variety of cosmetic treatments. They can enhance your favourite features and minimize problem areas. Find out exactly what types of things that dermal fillers can do for you.

Where Can You Get Dermal Fillers?

Dermal fillers are injectables, which means they will require careful precision and medical knowledge to handle. To guarantee good results, go to a place like Gracemed.com to book your first appointment. They have several world-class clinics that offer dermal fillers in Toronto. They’re known for providing exceptional treatment and making sure that their clients are always comfortable.

Whatever you do, don’t go to an amateur for dermal fillers — or worse, try to do them yourself. This is very risky. You should always go to an expert.

What Things Can Dermal Fillers Do?

Smooth Out Your Wrinkles

One of the things that dermal fillers can do for you is treat deep wrinkles and facial folds. By adding volume beneath the skin, the surface can fill out and appear smooth. This technique can make patients look younger by minimizing the appearance of lines and adding more fullness to the face.

Dermal Fillers vs. Botox

There are two types of injectables that can treat facial wrinkles: neuromodulators and dermal fillers.

Neuromodulators like Botox are useful for dynamic wrinkles. These are lines and creases caused by expressions and facial movements. Think of the lines that appear between your brows when you’re concentrating, the lines that sit at the corners of your eyes when you laugh or the nose crinkles that appear when you smell something terrible. Neuromodulators reduce the appearance of wrinkles by relaxing targeted facial muscles so that they don’t contract so much. When this happens, the skin above these muscles won’t crease.

Dermal fillers don’t block signals between the nerves and muscles. They sit just underneath the skin to act as a cushion — quite literally filling up the space underneath the surface.

Fillers are often used for static wrinkles. Static wrinkles are facial lines caused by a loss of skin elasticity, not by repeated expressions. You develop more static wrinkles as you get older.

Fillers are also good for treating deeper wrinkles that Botox can’t address anymore.

Minimize Your Undereye Circles

Do you have deep undereye circles, even when you’re well-rested? The areas under your eyes might be hollowed.

The blood vessels beneath your skin aren’t very visible when you have a layer of subcutaneous fat (fat beneath the skin) covering them. When you don’t have much subcutaneous fat, those blood vessels become much more visible through the skin. This typically makes the area a different shade than the surrounding skin. It can look darker or take on a blue/purple tinge.

When the area under your eyes is hollowed, you don’t have enough subcutaneous fat to cover up your blood vessels. So, you will have dark circles that won’t go away.

Why do you have this problem? It can be a natural sign of aging. People often lose subcutaneous fat in areas of their face — particularly in their cheeks and under their eyes — as they get older. It can also be genetic. You might have noticed that this feature runs in your family and appears as early as your teens, 20s or 30s.

How can dermal filler help? A dermal filler can counteract the loss of subcutaneous fat beneath your eyes. It will fill out the hollowed area so that it’s level with the rest of your skin. It will also add some padding between the surface and the blood vessels below, so the dark circles will not be as prominent. You will look fresh-faced and well-rested after.

Sharpen Your Jawline

Dermal filler can do more than replicate fatty tissue beneath the skin. It can also replicate bone! That’s why dermal filler is commonly injected around the jawline.

Jawline filler is a cosmetic treatment that is currently popular for men and women alike. They use it to add more definition to their jawline so that it looks sharper or stronger. Some also like how the filler adds more contrast between the jaw and neck, making the neck appear slimmer.

Jawline filler is an excellent alternative to getting cosmetic jawline surgery. Cosmetic jawline surgery requires a long and awkward recovery. Dermal fillers are non-invasive and require minimal downtime.

Dermal fillers also offer temporary results. So, if you change your mind about your jawline’s appearance, you can wait for the fillers to dissolve. In comparison, the results from jawline surgery are intended to be permanent.

Plump Your Lips

One of the most popular dermal filler treatments right now is lip augmentation. Filler is injected in and around the lips to add more volume and definition. Fillers can also be used to correct asymmetry in the lips and reduce the appearance of fine lines around the mouth.

Patients often pair their lip augmentations with lip flip treatments to optimize their results. A lip flip treatment uses Botox to relax the muscle in the upper lip so that it flips upward slightly. This makes the upper lip look naturally bigger.

Enhance Your Cheekbones

Dermal filler can enhance cheekbones by making them appear higher and more prominent. Patients who want their faces to look slimmer and more angular will appreciate this technique. It can also help anyone who wants to have a “natural” contour without the help of makeup. There’s no need to trick the eye with powders and creams when you have filler.

How does it work? For cheekbones, a specialist will typically insert a cannula (a thin, stainless-steel tube) into the area. This is common for facial sculpting treatments. The cannula allows the specialist to inject the filler deeper into the skin. Don’t worry about experiencing too much discomfort — they will apply a numbing cream to your face at the beginning of your appointment.

Once the filler is injected, your specialist will check to see whether they need to make any adjustments and massage the area to help the filler settle. After that, you can enjoy your results. Depending on the type of filler used, your results can last anywhere between 6 months to 2 years.

Dermal fillers are so versatile! You can use them to turn back the clock and reduce the appearance of your wrinkles, or you can use them to plump your lips so that you have the popular Instagram influencer pout. You can use them to get a razor-sharp jawline or to get rid of those tired circles under your eyes. You can even combine treatments!

Take advantage of all of the possibilities that dermal fillers have to offer.