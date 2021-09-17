VW Transporter Kombi – Perfect Vehicle for Business and Family

The VW Transporter Kombi series is the name of a legendary panel van. The variety of Volkswagen Transporter Kombi models usually causes confusion. However, some characteristics that are found in all vans are a spacious cargo and boxy structure. This article explains some of the most popular VW Transporter vans. All of them are ideal for family and business use. After 2013, the manufacturer has sold this range under the following trim levels:

Startline

Trendline

Highline

Sportline

It’s important to decide which trim to buy from. The high trims offer major savings. The most affordable trim is obviously the entry level Startline having only the essential options. On the other side, Sportline is given the maximum features such as LED lights and bigger alloy wheels. The standard features of all trims are given below:

Volkswagen Transporter Startline Specs

Passive 4 speakers

Multifunctional “Medium” computer having a mobile interface

Hard wearing rubber floor lining

Radio “composition color” and a 6.5 inches of touchscreen

Cabin LED lights

In the back, there are load washing rings for cargo tie down points

Steering wheel with a hard wearing leather trim

Remote central locking on all doors

Steering wheel adjustments

App-compatible with Apple and Android phones

Power steering

Electric floor windows for both passengers and driver

Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors

Volkswagen Transporter Trendline Specs

Cruise control

Standard 6.5 inches touchscreen with in-built Bluetooth, 2 USB connections and DAB radio

A comfort pack having additional sound deadening for noise cancellation

Body-colored bumpers and door mirrors

Passenger armrest

Electric front windows for both passengers and driver

16 inches wheels made of steel

Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors

Sliding side door on the passenger side

Single front passenger seat as compared to the 2 passenger seat arrangement

Boot area side lining

12 volt socket X 2

Full height steel bulkhead

Rear parking sensors

Volkswagen Transporter Highline Specs

Parking sensors on front and back

Multifunctional Medium computer having a mobile interface

Folding door mirrors that are heated and electric

Radio composition color including a 6.5 inches touchscreen

Heated windscreen for cold starts

4 passive speakers

Wipers and headlights having automatic settings

Load lashing rings for cargo tie down points at the back of vehicle

Adaptive speed limiter cruise control

Remote central locking on all doors

Body-colored door mirrors, bumpers and door handles

Front fog lights having an in-built cornering setting

Hard wearing rubber floor lining

App-Connect compatible with Apple and Android

Cabin LED lights

Alarm system as standard

Air conditioner

Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors

Electric windows for both passengers and driver

Power steering

Steering wheel having a hard wearing leather trim

Steering wheel adjustments

Volkswagen Transporter Sportline Specs

Dual front passenger seats

Only comes with 204hp BiTDI engine and DSG transmission

Black and red leather upholstery

Discovery Media satellite navigation system

6.3 inches touchscreen with App-Connect

Spoiler on the back

Body-colored bumpers and door mirrors

Puddle lights on sidebars

Electric front windows

Door mirrors with carbon fiber trim

Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors

Sportline front bumper

12v socket

Cruise control

Rear parking sensors

Comfort pack having additional sound deadening

Dark LED rear lights

Low suspension

Alarm

Power folding door mirrors

Heated windscreen

18 inches alloy wheels

Edition graphics

High-gloss black roof and door mirrors

VW Transporter ABT

This is an electric and reliable model which is available in two trims: ABT e-Transporter 6.1 and 6.1 Advance. It prioritizes security and functionality due to which the buyer can store more in the vehicle.

There are many latest Driver Assistance functions which make the ride simple and safe. The zero emission, low maintenance costs and innovative technology makes it a great pair with a business since these features significantly save money. It’s charging is not only fast but simple as well.

The driving range is long, giving 82 miles in a single charge. The electric drivetrain does not compromise on power and performance.

VW Transporter Swamper

Swamper comes with versatility and ruggedness. It’s exterior is tough and the off-road performance is unbeatable. The suspension, wheels, drive, upholstery, clearance and everything else are perfect for all your rough road adventures.

VW Transporter 4MOTION

This is an All-Wheel van which excels at stability and traction. The 4MOTION model is innovative and provides perfect control on all types of terrains.

It’s best for adventurous people because the vehicle is compatible with ABS, electronic stabilization programme and electronic brakeforce distribution.

VW Caravelle

Caravelle has been a part of VW Transporter vans for 30 years. It’s a great vehicle offering the latest infotainment system and a comfortable cabin. This van is an ideal choice for business and family commute since it’s fuel consumption is low.

It’s basically a high-spec modified MPV having standard 8 seats with flexible seating arrangement. The seats can be shifted by utilizing the floor rails which span the van. This leads to a flexible interior. SE and Executive are 2 models of Caravelle and it’s only available in SWB variants.

Extra features of Caravelle are halogen lights, Volkswagen We Connect, Discover Pro, multifunctional table, Discover Media, LED headlights, and a digital cockpit.

Wrapping it up

Evident from the above-mentioned specifications and details, all the vans in the Volkswagen Transporter Kombi come with a sufficient cargo area, generous cabin space for at least 6 passengers, and a reliable upholstery.

The vans are constructed in a way that they are adept at handling daily heavy use. Regardless of the trim level, all vans are equipped with a hard wearing rubber floor lining in the passenger side. This floor lining absorbs sounds and it can be washed easily.

Whether you need a vehicle for your family, road excursions or simply daily commute, Volkswagen Transporter Kombi series will not disappoint you. It’s clear that the reputation and fame of these models is well deserved. The customers are offered the options in roof heights, wheelbase, number of seats, body type and weight. Read more about these vans.