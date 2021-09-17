VW Transporter Kombi – Perfect Vehicle for Business and Family

The VW Transporter Kombi series is the name of a legendary panel van. The variety of Volkswagen Transporter Kombi models usually causes confusion. However, some characteristics that are found in all vans are a spacious cargo and boxy structure. This article explains some of the most popular VW Transporter vans. All of them are ideal for family and business use. After 2013, the manufacturer has sold this range under the following trim levels:
- Startline
- Trendline
- Highline
- Sportline
It’s important to decide which trim to buy from. The high trims offer major savings. The most affordable trim is obviously the entry level Startline having only the essential options. On the other side, Sportline is given the maximum features such as LED lights and bigger alloy wheels. The standard features of all trims are given below:
Volkswagen Transporter Startline Specs
- Passive 4 speakers
- Multifunctional “Medium” computer having a mobile interface
- Hard wearing rubber floor lining
- Radio “composition color” and a 6.5 inches of touchscreen
- Cabin LED lights
- In the back, there are load washing rings for cargo tie down points
- Steering wheel with a hard wearing leather trim
- Remote central locking on all doors
- Steering wheel adjustments
- App-compatible with Apple and Android phones
- Power steering
- Electric floor windows for both passengers and driver
- Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors
Volkswagen Transporter Trendline Specs
- Cruise control
- Standard 6.5 inches touchscreen with in-built Bluetooth, 2 USB connections and DAB radio
- A comfort pack having additional sound deadening for noise cancellation
- Body-colored bumpers and door mirrors
- Passenger armrest
- Electric front windows for both passengers and driver
- 16 inches wheels made of steel
- Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors
- Sliding side door on the passenger side
- Single front passenger seat as compared to the 2 passenger seat arrangement
- Boot area side lining
- 12 volt socket X 2
- Full height steel bulkhead
- Rear parking sensors
Volkswagen Transporter Highline Specs
- Parking sensors on front and back
- Multifunctional Medium computer having a mobile interface
- Folding door mirrors that are heated and electric
- Radio composition color including a 6.5 inches touchscreen
- Heated windscreen for cold starts
- 4 passive speakers
- Wipers and headlights having automatic settings
- Load lashing rings for cargo tie down points at the back of vehicle
- Adaptive speed limiter cruise control
- Remote central locking on all doors
- Body-colored door mirrors, bumpers and door handles
- Front fog lights having an in-built cornering setting
- Hard wearing rubber floor lining
- App-Connect compatible with Apple and Android
- Cabin LED lights
- Alarm system as standard
- Air conditioner
- Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors
- Electric windows for both passengers and driver
- Power steering
- Steering wheel having a hard wearing leather trim
- Steering wheel adjustments
Volkswagen Transporter Sportline Specs
- Dual front passenger seats
- Only comes with 204hp BiTDI engine and DSG transmission
- Black and red leather upholstery
- Discovery Media satellite navigation system
- 6.3 inches touchscreen with App-Connect
- Spoiler on the back
- Body-colored bumpers and door mirrors
- Puddle lights on sidebars
- Electric front windows
- Door mirrors with carbon fiber trim
- Electric adjustment and heated door mirrors
- Sportline front bumper
- 12v socket
- Cruise control
- Rear parking sensors
- Comfort pack having additional sound deadening
- Dark LED rear lights
- Low suspension
- Alarm
- Power folding door mirrors
- Heated windscreen
- 18 inches alloy wheels
- Edition graphics
- High-gloss black roof and door mirrors
VW Transporter ABT
This is an electric and reliable model which is available in two trims: ABT e-Transporter 6.1 and 6.1 Advance. It prioritizes security and functionality due to which the buyer can store more in the vehicle.
There are many latest Driver Assistance functions which make the ride simple and safe. The zero emission, low maintenance costs and innovative technology makes it a great pair with a business since these features significantly save money. It’s charging is not only fast but simple as well.
The driving range is long, giving 82 miles in a single charge. The electric drivetrain does not compromise on power and performance.
VW Transporter Swamper
Swamper comes with versatility and ruggedness. It’s exterior is tough and the off-road performance is unbeatable. The suspension, wheels, drive, upholstery, clearance and everything else are perfect for all your rough road adventures.
VW Transporter 4MOTION
This is an All-Wheel van which excels at stability and traction. The 4MOTION model is innovative and provides perfect control on all types of terrains.
It’s best for adventurous people because the vehicle is compatible with ABS, electronic stabilization programme and electronic brakeforce distribution.
VW Caravelle
Caravelle has been a part of VW Transporter vans for 30 years. It’s a great vehicle offering the latest infotainment system and a comfortable cabin. This van is an ideal choice for business and family commute since it’s fuel consumption is low.
It’s basically a high-spec modified MPV having standard 8 seats with flexible seating arrangement. The seats can be shifted by utilizing the floor rails which span the van. This leads to a flexible interior. SE and Executive are 2 models of Caravelle and it’s only available in SWB variants.
Extra features of Caravelle are halogen lights, Volkswagen We Connect, Discover Pro, multifunctional table, Discover Media, LED headlights, and a digital cockpit.
Wrapping it up
Evident from the above-mentioned specifications and details, all the vans in the Volkswagen Transporter Kombi come with a sufficient cargo area, generous cabin space for at least 6 passengers, and a reliable upholstery.
The vans are constructed in a way that they are adept at handling daily heavy use. Regardless of the trim level, all vans are equipped with a hard wearing rubber floor lining in the passenger side. This floor lining absorbs sounds and it can be washed easily.
Whether you need a vehicle for your family, road excursions or simply daily commute, Volkswagen Transporter Kombi series will not disappoint you. It's clear that the reputation and fame of these models is well deserved. The customers are offered the options in roof heights, wheelbase, number of seats, body type and weight.