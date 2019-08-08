What do you need for a healthy relationship

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all know that healthy relationships are probably the best thing that can happen to a person, and feel loved while also loving someone is not comparable to anything else in life. If you want your relationship to be healthy and last long, you’ll need to make sure that your sex life is the way it should be.

According to many relationship advisors, experts and even regular people who had this experience, if your life in the bedroom is not on point, there are pretty big chances that your relationship might crumble. Sexual health is really important, and you should never be neglecting its benefits.

Today we’re talking about the more intimate side of every relationship, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end.

How important is the sex in a relationship?

Whether it’s a male or a female that you’re asking this question, the answer will always be the same. Sex is very important in a relationship, especially in those relationships that last for a longer period. Not many people realize this, but if you’re not constantly trying to have better sex than you already are, it can lead to a frustration that builds up slowly, and tension which can lead to a much bigger problem, usually scarring the relationship permanently.

What can I do to make it more exciting?

People love trying new things, and although some might neglect it, they secretly like it too. It’s just in human nature to be excited by new and unknown things, or should we say unknown pleasures, so if you happen to be in a relationship that seems a little bit “dull” or boring lately, make sure that you’re bringing up ideas to your partner for new and more exciting things in the bedroom.

Whether it’s a new pose that you’re going to try or some kind of a fetish that you might’ve had for some time, it’s totally up to you. Feel free to visit lustinsync.com if you want to learn a little bit more about sexual secrets and romance in general.

Don’t be too pushy

Trying new things is fun and also advisable, but if your partner doesn’t like a certain thing, don’t be too pushy about it, since this can lead to a much bigger problem. Make sure that the things you’re suggesting are suitable both by you and your partner since sex is never about just one person. If both of you aren’t enjoying it, you’re not doing it right.

Is your relationship all that boring?

Some people might get a feeling that their relationship is boring or dull, usually when comparing it to other relationships out there, without realizing that theirs is better. Whenever it is that we have something, we always tend to compare it to the same thing someone else has, and think that ours is worse, when it’s not. You might be having the relationship everyone else wants, but you’re not aware of it. Before trying to suggest new things or making a conclusion that your relationship is boring, try to analyze things once again from the very beginning.