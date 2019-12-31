What Happened to Channing Tatum and Jessie J?

The Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and the British singer Jessie J are no longer together even though it seemed like they were maybe meant to be. Last October, the two were spotted playing mini-golf, and that was more than enough to start thinking about how the two are romantically involved. By the end of the month, an insider shared with Entertainment Tonight, “They truly just hit it off. … Channing really likes Jessie.” A month later, Channing Tatum and Jessie J revealed to the world that they are, in fact, dating, and they were continually leaving lovely comments to each other on their social media accounts. Some stated in March this year that things are getting serious, as they have been talking about marriage and all that that follows.

Both Tatum and Jessie J never talked thoroughly about their relationship, but it was clear that they were very much in love. the British singer shared during Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden recently, or in June more accurately, “We’re having a lovely time.”

Unfortunately, on December 19, reports came about how the lovebirds are no longer together, and that left a mystery of what happened to such a lovely couple?

An insider commented on Tatum to People magazine on December 23, “He is super busy with his career and as a dad. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is, which isn’t easy.”

Channing Tatum has a daughter named Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The further insider revealed, “[Channing] has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible, which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work.”

The fact that he has to be in Los Angeles and that she wants to be in London might have been the problem for the two. “There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” said an insider.

Tatum doesn’t hold any grudge or sorrow. He is already getting back to the dating field, through an app called Raya. The insider shared, “He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again, and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a setup, or just walking down the street. A friend suggested Raya, and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining.”