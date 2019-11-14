Life is a cycle of ups and downs. Sometimes people want to push through to reach a certain milestone or just simply make some adjustments in their lives, but a certain element seems to be off, if not completely absent. They then find difficulties standing in their way and feel clueless. That is the point where a life coach comes through.

If you are unfamiliar with this type of profession, don’t worry. This article will try to clarify what these individuals are, and what they do.

What is a life coach?

A life coach is a certified professional who went through extensive training sessions and multiple courses in a wide range of disciplines such as psychology, sociology, communication, and relations in order for them to acquire a proper spectrum of know-how and guidance, which they will, later on, provide for clients on-demand to solve different problematic life situations and contexts.

Their services can be simple day-to-day domestic matters such as helping a client settle in the new environment of a new city after moving from another, or a professional level issues such as coaching an employee to be more productive, achieve more sales, or simply to have better relations with their employers and /or co-workers.

According to the Coaching Institute, these individuals are extensively trained to help their clients perform at a higher level so they can do and achieve more. Their objective is to help you get clear on what it is you want to accomplish and then help you put a plan in place so that you can obtain the results you seek.

What do these experts exactly do?

Depending on the client’s voluntarily provided information, a life coach will try to get to know their client as much as possible. This, along with studying the situation that the client is stuck in, will help them carefully and accurately assess and identify the root of the issue in question.

Solutions and suggestions are then generated upon request, which may take the form of simple tweaking in the way of living or thinking of the client, or even drastic changes. These experts will then keep record, track, and assess the progress of their clients as well as the efficiency of the methods they are following. As a matter of fact, chances are a constituent component of this progress, and if the methods followed proved no longer fruitful, they are swapped with different ones.

A Life Coach Is Not A Counselor

Coaches should not be confused with a counselor or a therapist who helps clients make peace with their past or solve a designated problem. It is important to make this distinction because very often when people seek guidance, they might still be dealing with traumatic issues from their past which would require a therapist. However, once these are resolved and you are ready to move forward, this is where a coach can be greatly beneficial.

Coaches can be a crucial asset for making changes in your current status in order to result in better future choices and decisions by putting the client in ‘the big picture’ rather than leaving them stuck and overwhelmed with the small details. They also offer motivation and continuous support so as to achieve progress and secure a smooth-running life for their clients in their absence.