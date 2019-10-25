What is better: European Generics or US Originator Medications?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Do you use generic or brand name medications? And what about European generics, are they good? If you want to know more about European generics, and which type is better, keep reading this article.

In the United States, almost 8 in 10 prescriptions are for generic medications. So are generic then better?

What are Brand and Originator Medications?

When a medication is made it is put under patent protection and that patent protection is there to protect the sponsor’s investment. The sponsor then has the right to sell it during that period, and once the development is complete and everything gets approved by the FDA it gets approved with a brand and generic name.

That means that a company gives a brand name for the medication and the generic name is the name of the active ingredient. It’s important to know that the company that developed it has the right to sell it while the period of exclusivity exists.

What are Generic Medications?

Once the patent expires and the exclusivity period ends there is a possibility for other manufacturers to be allowed to apply to the FDA to sell generic versions of it under the generic name of the medication. These manufacturers don’t have to do the research and they don’t have to develop the medication, they don’t need to invest in marketing and promotion, so that’s the reason why generics are cheaper than brand ones.

An important thing to know is that generic medications to be approved by the FDA need to have the same dosage form, safety, strength, quality, and performance characteristics.

What’s the difference between generics and brand ones?

The main difference between these two types of medications is the price. Manufacturers of brand ones must invest in research, development, marketing, and many other things, and the manufacturers of generic ones don’t have to do that. An important thing to know is that both versions need to be approved by the FDA, and if it is approved by the FDA it is good and safe to use.

What is the difference between European generic medications and US originator brand ones?

Like with the originator and generics that are manufactured in the U.S., the main difference between European generics and US originator brand ones is the price. The quality and all of the other characteristics need to be the same. The price of European medications is cheaper because the manufacturers don’t have to invest in developing and marketing, they are just producing it. Also, many companies are importing and helping the delivery of generic medications from Europe manufacturers to the USA. If you want to know more about these companies click here.

This way when they come to the USA, they can still be cheaper than the originator US ones, even if they are imported. The quality is the same, and both of them are going to help you with your problem. It is up to you which type do you want to use, do you want to use the originator US ones or the European generics.