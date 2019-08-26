What is CBD Oil and How is it Produced?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, is a compound that can be extracted from the cannabis plant and has proven to have a lot of beneficial uses amongst its users.

CBD buds and CBD flowers are widely available in the UK and Europe nowadays. You can pick up CBD flowers in the UK from the supplier JustBob.shop for instance which is all safe to purchase.

Although it is extracted from cannabis, CBD does not contain the chemical THC. THC is the compound found in cannabis that gets its user high. This makes CBD oil safe for everyone to use, no matter how old they are or what their mental state may be like. There are many ways to extract oil from the plants to make CBD oil. A solvent, either carbon dioxide, ethanol or oil, is normally used to aid extraction. If there is little or no residue left behind after the process, then it means that the solvent is clean and pure. Once extracted, the individual compounds in the oil will need to be isolated and distilled, which is where we will start our journey on learning how CBD oil is produced.

Uses and Benefits of CBD

You can find CBD oil in certain high street health stores. Its popularity, versatility, and effectiveness have made it an extremely useful and popular product in the medical market. It can be used to relieve symptoms of anxiety, as an anti-inflammatory, a painkiller, and as a preventative method for seizures. Due to it being a natural product, there are little to no side effects from using it. Our bodies accept CBD and work alongside it because of its naturalness, which is why this product has so many powerful and effective medical benefits.

Winterisation

Winterisation is the first procedure that the oil goes through after it has been extracted. This process involves the removal of undesirable elements that would have been extracted alongside the oil. These elements include waxes, lipids, and fats. Winterisation is only required if the oil was extracted from the plant at a high temperature or pressure because the extraction is so intense that everything (whether you want it or not) is pulled from the plant. To simplify this process, alcohol is mixed with the extract, which is then frozen overnight. The next day, the fats are filtered out through filter paper. Once the undesirable elements have been removed, the extract is heated. This causes the alcohol to evaporate, as its boiling point is lower than that of the oil.

Short Path Distillation

Once winterization is complete, short path distillation is used to refine the extract further and to officially isolate the CBD. The process of short path distillation is very similar to winterisation. To simplify the process, the extract is heated. The compounds in the extract will have different boiling points, which will cause them to separate. Once they have separated, the compounds are isolated and can be used on their own.

Safety Regarding Extraction

Safety is important in any method of production, especially when it comes to the production of a health product. There are multiple areas that need to be considered in this area. To start with, there is the design of the extraction equipment. It needs to be able to handle the solvent being used for the extraction. Next, the equipment needs to be constructed to suit its intended purpose. It needs to be easily accessible for cleaning and the storage tanks need to be made from stainless steel in order to prevent corrosion. The facility needs to be right for the extraction solvent. For example, if carbon dioxide is used as the solvent, the facility will need to be closely monitored because carbon dioxide poses an asphyxiation hazard. There should also be a sound alarm to warn people of leaks. Finally, the solvent will need to be safe for human consumption because the product it is producing will be consumed by humans. In general, the solvent doesn’t affect how safe the extraction method is. The main factors that determine safety are the equipment and the facility.

UK Legality of CBD

In the UK, cannabis is classed as a Class B drug. This means that it is illegal to possess, produce, and sell. If you are found with cannabis or you are caught giving it to anyone, even if it is a friend, you will face an unlimited fine and can even be sentenced. However, there is actually legal weed in UK and in Europe. As long as the CBD flowers contain less than 0.2% THC, then you can use it. Online, you can actually buy CBD Buds UK. CBD oil is legal because it contains no THC and due to it being so popular, it’s made a recent appearance on the UK health market. CBD oil can be found online and in certain health stores on the high street.

The production of CBD oil isn’t simple, but it is definitely worth the results. This fascinating product has some amazing effects that many of us don’t realize or currently take for granted. The results seen from using this product are truly life-changing and as we learn more, more of us can benefit from this natural medicine.