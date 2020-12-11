What Is Sub-ohm Vaping and Why Is It So Popular – 2020 Guide

Vaping is everywhere these days. It’s hard to walk down the street without seeing someone holding an e-cigarette. It’s no wonder it became so diversified in so many ways. Today we’re going to talk about a specific kind of vaping – sub-ohm vaping. Let’s start by explaining what it is. Sub-ohm vaping is the one where your smoking device has such coil resistance positioned below 1 ohm on the scale. It is not hard to understand even if you’re not a physicist. It all revolves around Ohm’s law, and if you’re not familiar with it, you need to get your physics textbook in your hands and start reading. If you’re not up for it, dedicate your attention to our explanation of what sub-ohm vaping is and why it is so popular – 2020 guide.

We guessed you are going to be lazy to find it out for yourself, so we’re going to try and explain it in a couple of simple sentences. E-cigarettes are atomizers. When you lower your atomizer’s resistance below 1 ohm, the power output will get the additional strength, and more vapor will exit your vaping device. So, if you are in for a bit of sub-ohm vaping, all you need to do is lower the coil resistance, which is the only way to receive the vapor’s increased power. This move requires additional energy, so you need to know that your coil and battery are going to heat up during this process. Because of this, you need to watch out for your battery’s amp limit; if you go overboard, it can cause your battery to malfunction. This shouldn’t be done if you do not fully comprehend how e-cigarettes function and a little bit about Ohm’s law. Now that we gave you the basics, let’s see what sets it up from regular vaping.

What’s up With Sub-ohm Vaping?

It’s different, and it’s something brand new, so it received a cult following. Today, coils can be built to have low resistance from the start and because of this, the device you’re using is going to have bigger power output, which will result in lowered vapor production. The result of this is massive clouds that this type of vaping can produce. Every pull is destined to create a big cloud, and this is what thrills its users. As we said, it does have a cult following because those huge clouds made it popular among certain people. The vaping industry greatly benefited from the so-called could-chasers. So, you get it now, if you are a friend of the fog, this should be your vaping choice. If you’re still not sold on this method, let us tell you a thing or two about what sub-ohm vaping brings to the table. If you had enough and want to switch to it immediately, please read more on this source.

Vapor Production

As we said, it creates massive amounts of vapor. We kid you not. But, it’s not without downsides. This is not something that is going to help your battery life. To create all that vapor, your e-cigarette needs to be heated across the almost entire surface. When this happens, every pull is going to generate just enough vapor for a large cloud. Add to it your lung capacity and you are all set to become a cloud-chaser.

More Flavor

Now, this is something you can relate to and appreciate. Of course, at first, it all comes down to the wick and coil you choose to use. But, if you have it all set up for your taste, you can even enhance the flavor with sub-ohm vaping. It is a well-known fact that this method is ideal for receiving better and stronger flavor than what regular vaping produces.

Reduced Battery Life

All good things in life come with a great sacrifice and sub-ohm vaping is no different. You’ll receive all that extra power, but your battery will suffer as a result. But, listen here, this doesn’t need to be a bad thing. Just think ahead. Use high-quality batteries from the start. After you have good batteries, to begin with, and have a couple more in storage, you can interchange them and prolong their lifespan—this way. Your vaping doesn’t need to suffer.

Enjoyment for Your Lungs

Many of you were looking for this all this time, you just didn’t know what and where to look for. Many vapers only want to hit their lung hard when vaping. For them, sub-ohm vaping is a dream come true. If you are a fan of mouth to lung vaping, this might be just what you were searching for. One thing you’ll want to know is that when you switch to sub-ohm vaping, closing the airflow on the tank isn’t going to do the trick of giving you the mouth to lung hit.

Different Type of Satisfaction

Sometimes all you need is a nicotine hit. Of course, any type of vaping is designed for this, so you need not worry as sub-ohm vaping won’t take a thing from your nicotine hit. It all comes down to the nicotine strength you pick. You get what you put into your liquid. So don’t mistake this type of consumption with more strength of the product. With sub-ohm vaping it all comes down to the all-around experience. Do you get it? It’s all about the shiny lights, foggy nights, and lots of flavors. You don’t seek this method if you only need nicotine. It won’t provide the required excitement for you. The good part is that you’ll at least be preserving your throat as the hit it receives from sub-ohm vaping is lower.