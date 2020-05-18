Facts About Vaping You Need to Know

Whether you are a hardcore vape hobbyist or a recent convert to the vape life, we thought it would be great to share with the wider community a list of interesting facts about vaping that you should know.

The first freebase vape devices invented were dubbed “mods” since they were created out of modified flashlight parts by high powered flashlight hobbyists with a penchant for modifying heavy-duty police and security style flashlights. Many flashlights of this type even use the 18650 battery and other battery types commonly found in vape mods today. These light-hackers discovered they could convert the power supply of the units with the right equipment to create a device capable of vaporizing e-liquid, creating the first sub-ohm vape devices!

Herbert A Gilbert patented the first design for an electronic cigarette device a lot further back in time than you might think back in 1963! He called his invention “Smokeless,” but he failed to convince anyone to invest in and manufacture the product, so it was never actually created. The vape devices we love and enjoy today share few design similarities with Gilbert’s early prototypical vision as technology has advanced so rapidly in the intervening years.

The concept of a smokeless alternative to traditional tobacco use came long before an actual device was finally invented and created, but unfortunately for Mr. Gilbert, his patent for the idea expired. The first true vape device would not be invented until 40 years later in 2003 by the Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik. Hon Lik developed his first vape device after his father died from a lifelong smoking habit, and he thought he could design a safer alternative. He was successful, and the modern e-cigarette or vape was born.

Hon Lik is not the only person in a medical field who has a large hand in the success of e-cigarettes and vaping as the technology evolved over the past decade. Canadian heart surgeon Dr. Gopal Bhatnagar grew so frustrated with continually operating on people who had suffered heart damage from being lifelong smokers. He helped co-found and establish one of the most successful vape shops in all of Canada. Long before vaporized nicotine was even legal and federally controlled by the Canadian government Dr. Gopal Bhatnagar and his team were helping Canadian smokers’ transition to a healthier and safer smoke-free alternative.

But why do medical professionals like Hon Lik and Dr. Gopal Bhatnagar have so much faith that vaping is a better alternative when compared to traditional tobacco smoking? Apart from the dangers and harmful chemicals produced when you smoke tobacco, many unknown toxic chemicals are created by the necessary combustion, putting smokers at risk for a massive list of cancers and other dangerous ailments. While no one can yet say with definitive certainty that vaping isn’t harmful to your health in some way, it is clear and simple common sense that reducing the intake of dangerous and unknown chemicals into the body will reduce harm.

Let us explore the ingredients in the various e-liquids used in vape products today to find out why they are considered up to 95% safer than smoking cigarettes by many medical professionals.

Vegetable glycerine, which is a primary component of freebase and nic salt vape juice, is typically composed of three natural sources: coconut, palm, and soy. Amino acids are combined from these plants into a triglyceride to create the vegetable glycerine. Vegetable glycerine can be found in various consumer goods, from medicines to foods, beauty products, and beyond.

The other main ingredient in vape e-liquid is propylene glycol, which helps to produce the fun, full, and fluffy clouds signature to the style of sub-ohm vaping and the lighter smaller clouds that nic salt closed pod vape systems are known for. This chemical is widely used in food products like sweeteners, ice cream, dairy products, and soda. The most dramatic effect of propylene glycol, and the reason it is such an essential ingredient, is the chemical’s ability to create a vapor that quickly dissipates—widely used as simulated smoke or fog for film special effects, theatrical, musical and other live performances.

Nicotine is an optional ingredient in almost all forms of commercially available e-liquids – excluding cannabis products. Still, it is strictly voluntary, and many of your favorite varieties of vape juice probably come in a zero-nicotine variety as well. Many former smokers use the sliding scale of strengths of nicotine available to them to work their way down the ladder to speak and eventually settle on an e-liquid with no nicotine at all. After a time, a vaper using 0mg e-liquid may choose to give up the habit entirely, or they might go deeper into the culture and enjoy aspects of vaping that have little to nothing to do with nicotine consumption as Cloud Chasing or vape tricks.

Cloud Chasing is the name given by vape hobbyists to the practice of producing the most significant and most impressive vape clouds possible through the constant modification of the coils, battery power, and the right PG/VG mixture of the e-liquid. Many sponsored and celebrated Cloud Competition events started appearing around the world in the late 2010s, and many continue to this day. Cloud chasers at these events attempt to outdo one another by producing the most significant and most exciting clouds of vapor they possibly can.

Many “professional” vapers can be found on your favorite social media platform who spend their time honing and perfecting impressive tricks with their vape clouds. These can range from blowing a complicated series of “smoke” rings to the famous “vape tornado” and other complex and impressive tricks involving light, water, interesting locations, or even gymnastic and athletic feats added for dramatic effect!