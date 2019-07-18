Caught in the Act: People Who Walked in on Their S.O. Explain What They Did Next

A Sight No One Should Have to See
There’s few things more heart-wrenching than being cheated on because there are so many emotions that one goes through, feeling betrayed, lied to, insecure, and more. All of those emotions are compounded immediately.
It’s one thing to find out your man or woman is sleeping with someone else; it’s another thing to catch them in the act. It’s a sight that is burned into your brain forever. Of course, everyone has different reactions. These Redditors explain how they dealt with that awful visual.
Would you react like these people did?
Girls Night
Not my story, but one of the managers where I worked in college was seriously the nicest guy I’ve ever met. He was pretty religious, but not in a douchey way. He would give you the shirt off his back. He had been married before and they divorced amicably and had just recently remarried. Apparently the new wife got along fairly well with the old wife (they all went to the same church) and they began spending time together. He thought it was great because there were kids involved and this made things substantially easier that they weren’t fighting and could coparent easily.
One day he was a no-call no-show to work. We were all really worried because that was so not like him. It turns out he left the house, went to the gym, was on his way into work when he realized he forgot something so he swung back by the house to pick it up. He found his ex-wife and new wife getting it on in the bedroom. (Hysterymystery)
Worst. Story. Ever.
a few years ago a female friend of mine walked in on her husband having sex with another woman. she posted it on facebook, then shot her husband, then herself. i had commented jokingly on her facebook page “did you cut his balls off?” — i later had several newspapers call me to talk about the story. (Zooplancton)
Closed Relationship
I had to take lunch an hour early one day to cover for my sick boss that night. One of us had to be there at all times. I opened the front door and there they were on the couch, clothes scattered on the floor, scurrying to cover up. It’s burned into my head. At that point it gets blurry though. I froze for a second. I started seeing red and knew that if I didn’t get out of there something bad would happen, so I left. I got in my car, locked the door, turned off my cell phone and started driving. I went back to work and pretended nothing happened. She tried to call me, I always said I was on another line and would call back when I could. She showed up about two hours before I got off and I had them tell her I was with a customer. She went back home eventually but I didn’t. I slept in my car that night. I drove out on the local scenic parkway, parked at an overlook, and just sat on the hood of my car devastated. I didn’t move the entire night. I couldn’t sleep. When I went home, it was only because I had to work the next day. She asked if we could have an open relationship; I said no; she kept cheating; we divorced. (chipmunksyndrome )
Make Out Sesh
Accidentally caught my sister’s BF cheating on her.
I was out at a bar with a few of my friends. We walk in and there is my sister’s boyfriend making out with someone who is not my sister. I’ve had a couple drinks at this point and decided I wanted to be evil. I wait until the girl who’s making out with my sister’s bf comes over to the bar. I strike up a conversation with her to see if I could get some information out of her. I ask her about her date and she goes into this long story about how they dated back in high school but broke up and now he’s dating someone else but doesn’t care because the other girl is a total prude and what they have is true love. I let her say her speal until I introduce myself with my first and last name. She immediately starts sputtering something and I walk away to call my sister. Meanwhile, the shitty bf is across the bar being filled in on what just happened. He immediately calls my sister and tells her that I’m a liar and he’s still at work. I sent her pictures of the two of them together and they ended up breaking up the next day.
At first my sister was furious with me but now we joke about it. I feel bad since they dated for 2 years but apparently the cheating had been going on for close to 6 months.
Edit// I’m a girl and protective older sister. If I was a boy I probably would’ve kicked her ex’s ass. Unfortunately I’m a 5ft tall female and my best form of protection is being able to run away from physical situations
Second Edit// Everyone who is calling me out for “If I was a boy I probably would’ve kicked his ass” I know physical violence is bad and is never the answer but I don’t think you understand how furious and upset I was when I saw my sister’s ex with another girl. I am not saying it was the best or most rational feeling but you don’t know me or my family. My sister is one of the kindest and sweetest individuals on the face of the planet. She never has a bad word to say about anyone and can find the good in most situations. The fact that some jerk could come into her life and make her think any less of the world is what makes me so furious. So instead of attacking me for feeling protective, think about something you love in this world and then imagine something coming along and toying with it and then breaking it. He broke my sister. (ilovepumssycakes)
Infected
I was dating my neighbor, and his door was 10 feet away from my front door. One night I had some friends over and he went out with his friends. We had some Nerf guns at my apartment and my guy friend shot me in the eye and scratched my cornea. It was so painful. I didn’t know what to do, it was pretty late at night and I had been drinking so I decided the best thing to do was just take some allergy medicine and fall into a Benadryl coma. I woke up the next morning and was in so much pain. I couldn’t open my eye, and crying made it burn which made me cry more. So, I ran over to my boyfriends apartment, let myself in (we had copies of each other’s keys) and as I was going up the stairs to his room I kept thinking “hm, women’s shoes! How weird.” And “I wonder whose pants those are!” But I was so set on having him drive me to the emergency room or something so I just busted into his room and there he was, in bed with his best girl friend. They hadn’t heard me come in, so I just stood there for an uncomfortably long time.
I ended up slamming the door behind me, running back to my apartment and was so upset with everything that I sat on my floor of my bedroom and had a full fledge melt down. I was unconsciously hitting the floor so hard with my hands that my knuckles were raw and bruised. My roommate eventually came in and dragged me to the ER were I was then told I had an infection in my eye and had to get it flushed out.
Bad day. (Kanorado1)
On Your Knees
This actually happened to my friend quite recently. He was head over heels for her. They seemed very close, recently moved in together, and were one of those couples that always took photos of themselves together eating food. She had started to get close with some of her co-workers and they would occasionally go out places and do activities together. One night him and his friends decided to meet up with her at a local bar. Once he got to the bar, he saw her making out with a total stranger. They fought & made up .
But then a few weeks later he went to surprise her with flowers at work. He pulls into the parking garage to see her on her knees sucking one of her co-workers cocks. Even then, they ended up making up and being okay. My friend was very much in love and just thought that they needed to get away for a weekend together and clear things up. They decide to go down to the shore and rent a beach house for a weekend.
Two weeks later he decides to go home for his lunch break. Opens the door and finds her bent over on the counter and the same co-worker from the parking garage is full on launching the meat missile. He turned around and left. After work he went home had a good cry and the next day gathered his things and never spoke to her again. He has yet to date another girl for fear of getting cheated on again. (tsfoine)
Happy Ending
Walked in on my ex fiancée 6 weeks before our wedding. She was sleeping with one of our coworkers. Quit my job there, she made me cover the remaining costs of the wedding since we were within the 90-day limits and ONLY my name was on the contracts. I moved away to college. She stalked me. I put a restraining order on her. I got counseling. I was a mess.
Life gets better. I’m married to an incredible woman. Successful in my job. And I’m 1.5 years cancer free! I’ll take it. Plus I don’t have her in my life anymore. Dodged the bullet is how I look at it now. (Grinder312)
Wedding Bell Blues
It was more like they walked in making out. We were due to get married in 1 week. I was studying and she was “out with female friends from work” I figured I’d just study at her apartment until she got in. Around midnight she comes through the door handsey and making out with a male co-worker.
Her mom has cheated from one relationship to the next and been married 4+ times and is a general mess. Her biggest fear is becoming her mother. So I said “Just like your fucking mother”. I took everything I owned from her apartment, took all her shit out of my apartment and left it on her front porch.
I basically cut ties with her. I was “helping” pay for her living expenses so I gave her one month to move out.
One year later she wants to meet for coffee to talk. She’s has been dating her old co-worker for the last year. I had gotten in shape 1-2 hours in the gym daily and lost 30+ lbs. So we talk and it’s obvious she wants to hook up so we have dirty hate sex. This happens two more times and finally her boyfriend finds out. Other than one random facebook message that I didn’t respond to that is the last I’ve heard from her. (I-come-from-Chino)
7 Minutes in Hell
Was at my buddy’s parent’s house during a Christmas party. Everyone was tanked. My friend walks up to his room where he thought his gf was asleep. Didn’t find her in there so he tried to go into the walk in closet. Door wouldn’t budge. He shoved it open to see his gf and her ex (also an old friend of his) fuckin on the floor.
He yells for me (I’m rounding 3rd with a girl I had been trying to get with for a while) and storms into the room I was in with her and tells me what he just saw. Then storms back into the room. I grab some pants and follow him in there. I round the corner just in time to see him hurl a wine bottle (mostly empty) at the doorframe, shattering the bottle.
He’s yelling at them to come out, crying and screaming. The emotions this guy is dealing with must have been overwhelming. The friend comes out and tries to explain, but my friend clocks him with a right to the face, jumps on top and just starts whaling on this dude’s face.
I manage to pull my friend off after about 6 or 7 good blows and tell the guy to get the fuck out. My friend just starts screaming at his gf all sorts of insults (slut, bitch, whore, etc) telling her what a piece of shit she is and kicks her out.
In retrospect, it was a really interesting site to see because I know for a fact that this dude had cheated on his gf at least a dozen times that I was aware of. But, the second she did it, the world ended. (thatguy1717)
What do you think about people who cheated? Let us know in the comments and SHARE this story!
Original by Chewy Boese