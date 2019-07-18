Caught in the Act: People Who Walked in on Their S.O. Explain What They Did Next

a few years ago a female friend of mine walked in on her husband having sex with another woman. she posted it on facebook, then shot her husband, then herself. i had commented jokingly on her facebook page “did you cut his balls off?” — i later had several newspapers call me to talk about the story. (Zooplancton)

Closed Relationship

I had to take lunch an hour early one day to cover for my sick boss that night. One of us had to be there at all times. I opened the front door and there they were on the couch, clothes scattered on the floor, scurrying to cover up. It’s burned into my head. At that point it gets blurry though. I froze for a second. I started seeing red and knew that if I didn’t get out of there something bad would happen, so I left. I got in my car, locked the door, turned off my cell phone and started driving. I went back to work and pretended nothing happened. She tried to call me, I always said I was on another line and would call back when I could. She showed up about two hours before I got off and I had them tell her I was with a customer. She went back home eventually but I didn’t. I slept in my car that night. I drove out on the local scenic parkway, parked at an overlook, and just sat on the hood of my car devastated. I didn’t move the entire night. I couldn’t sleep. When I went home, it was only because I had to work the next day. She asked if we could have an open relationship; I said no; she kept cheating; we divorced. (chipmunksyndrome )

Make Out Sesh

Accidentally caught my sister’s BF cheating on her.

I was out at a bar with a few of my friends. We walk in and there is my sister’s boyfriend making out with someone who is not my sister. I’ve had a couple drinks at this point and decided I wanted to be evil. I wait until the girl who’s making out with my sister’s bf comes over to the bar. I strike up a conversation with her to see if I could get some information out of her. I ask her about her date and she goes into this long story about how they dated back in high school but broke up and now he’s dating someone else but doesn’t care because the other girl is a total prude and what they have is true love. I let her say her speal until I introduce myself with my first and last name. She immediately starts sputtering something and I walk away to call my sister. Meanwhile, the shitty bf is across the bar being filled in on what just happened. He immediately calls my sister and tells her that I’m a liar and he’s still at work. I sent her pictures of the two of them together and they ended up breaking up the next day.

At first my sister was furious with me but now we joke about it. I feel bad since they dated for 2 years but apparently the cheating had been going on for close to 6 months.

Edit// I’m a girl and protective older sister. If I was a boy I probably would’ve kicked her ex’s ass. Unfortunately I’m a 5ft tall female and my best form of protection is being able to run away from physical situations Second Edit// Everyone who is calling me out for “If I was a boy I probably would’ve kicked his ass” I know physical violence is bad and is never the answer but I don’t think you understand how furious and upset I was when I saw my sister’s ex with another girl. I am not saying it was the best or most rational feeling but you don’t know me or my family. My sister is one of the kindest and sweetest individuals on the face of the planet. She never has a bad word to say about anyone and can find the good in most situations. The fact that some jerk could come into her life and make her think any less of the world is what makes me so furious. So instead of attacking me for feeling protective, think about something you love in this world and then imagine something coming along and toying with it and then breaking it. He broke my sister. (ilovepumssycakes)