What to Visit in El Paso TX

Traveling is one of the best activities that a person could do, but with the current global pandemic going on, our choices are quite limited. Traveling is healthy both for our body and soul, but it requires a certain budget. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to completely break your bank to be able to visit a place that can offer both relaxation and fun at the same time.

In today’s article, we’ll talk about EL Paso TX, a destination that we think is quite affordable for everyone, and it has a lot to offer. El Paso gained a lot of interest from tourists in 2020, so we’ll take our time to help you out by listing some of the most interesting places that you should visit if you ever find yourself there. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

The museum of Art

If you happen to be a person who appreciates art, and you ever end up visiting El Paso in Texas, one of the first things that we recommend you visit is the Museum of Art. You can see all sorts of cool things here, and it’s a family-friendly place as well, so taking your kids with you is not an issue at all. Out of all cultural places, we feel like this one will be the most fun to go to. Since we equally appreciate every type of art, we recommend that you check out all the other art locations as well, if you’re staying long enough.

The El Paso Zoo

One more reason to visit this place if you have kids. They’ll have so much fun interacting with the animals at the Zoo, and the entry fee is not expensive at all. Besides, they have some pre-built discounts for families and children, so that works in your favor as well. The Zoo is well-equipped and it offers quite a lot to see. If you come from a country which doesn’t have a well-developed zoo garden, this is your opportunity to fully experience such a place.

Plaza Theatre

This is one of the coolest places in El Paso, Texas, and it was built back in 1930, but don’t let that fact make you think that you’ll be sitting in an old and dusty place. Back in 2006, the theatre was completely remodeled and restored into a perfect condition, but without ruining some of the most important signature elements. The capacity of the hall is somewhere in the 2100 seat range. For more information on how to get tickets or book seats, you can use Ticketmaster. Cultural events are appreciated in El Paso, and they do happen quite often, so chances are that you’ll run into one while visiting.

The popular Draft Houses

El Paso is full of amazing draft houses, so choosing the best one is a difficult thing to do in such a saturated area. These are places where you can enjoy some quality beer and have a great conversation either with your friends or the locals. The locals are usually quite friendly, so meeting new friends if you’re traveling solo should not be a trouble at all. If you’re looking for a place like this to wind off after a difficult day you can learn more here. The El Paso Draft Houses offer multiple choices when it comes to having fun. Some of these include pool tables, shuffleboards, and much more. Outdoor seating is also an option if you want to light up a cigarette or just “chill” in the fresh air. Remember not to go “all-in” on the beer, and call a cab if you were drinking.

El Paso’s Holocaust Museum

If you are a lover of history and you appreciate historical museums, the El Paso Holocaust Museum is one of the spots that you have to visit if you ever go there. This is one of the better museums dedicated to that particular part of human history, so you’ll surely see a lot of cool things. The tickets to enter might not be the most affordable, but we consider this to be a once in a lifetime opportunity, so you shouldn’t worry too much about the price. Museums, in general, are very cool and you can visit most of them with children. Don’t cross this one off your list and make sure to visit it in case you’re staying for a longer time.

Playland Amusement Park

Fun, sun and nothing more. If you like amusement parks then there’s nothing more that we need to explain about this particular place. If you have some extra money and you’re in the last couple of days of your visit, the Playland Amusement park is always an interesting destination that you can visit. You can bring your kids or you can leave them at home, but since these things are mostly built for the younger ones, we suggest taking them.

The Sunbowl Stadium

If you are into sports and you want to see some action in real-life instead of sitting behind a TV Screen, this is the right place to be. The ticket price to watch something will mostly depend on the event, so if it’s a match where two very famous teams go head-to-head, it will probably be a bit more expensive than you’d like. If you’re not on a budget, however, and you want to experience El Paso thoroughly, supporting the local teams or just going to any type of a match is a fun idea and a great experience.

St. Patrick Cathedral

Last but not least, we have the famous St. Patrick Cathedral, a place that’s frequently visited by tourists and much admired by the locals. This cathedral was built back in 1914, but the first brick was laid by Father Edward Barry S.J. You don’t have to be a very religious person to visit this place, simply because the architecture alone is more than enough to make you admire it. We’re not sure if taking pictures is allowed, but you can ask that at the door.