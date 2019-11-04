What Training Must The Military Do To Prepare For Combat?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There is a lot to know before joining the military. One cannot just wake up one day and expect to excel in this profession. A lot of sacrifice and determination is crucial for one to succeed in the army, especially since it is a field of profession commonly characterized by excess stress and life-threatening risks. Therefore, one has to remain focused and committed to his or her military endeavors.

To succeed in a journey that transforms an individual from a civilian to a soldier is not a walk in the park. There are physical and mental prerequisites that one has to adhere to each day. A lot of physical and mental workouts are involved in basic training so as to prepare soldiers for the grueling tasks ahead of them. Prior to joining the military, perhaps you should try training under a personal trainer at Get Going first to see if you are able to excel under duress and pressure as it is the mental transformation that one has to go through that makes one a real soldier.

It is a tough journey that starts with having one day supply of clothing, a luggage limited to one small suitcase and leaving loved ones behind for a number of months. Like David Michigan puts it “one will become familiar with all kinds of rifles and learn how and when to shoot if the need arises”.

Phases of Basic Military Training

1. Orientation

Orientation is an important stage in the military. Here, one will learn about the history of the branch of military enrolled and the core values of the field. One will start where thousands of soldiers have started and become experts in the field.

2. A routine of discipline

The training instructors will at all times try to turn recruits into a unified group. This is a great way to enforce discipline and teamwork into the recruits. All the details the recruits never paid attention to in life will be scrutinized.

3. Physical combat

There are diverse kinds of martial arts and hand-to-hand combat techniques that military recruits will go through. Each recruit is required to qualify in his or her field of specialty. Whether one wants to become an army officer, Marine Corps, navy officer, air force officer or coast guard, there are demanding physical fitness exercises they must undertake. “A recruit has to do A, B and C to be physically fit within a short period of time and via proper dieting too,” David says.

4. Confidence course

Military instructors will, at all times, push recruits to work hard together and overcome any obstacles before them. In the course of training, a recruit will be asked to keep moving forward despite the fear one may be feeling.

5. Physical and mental challenge tests

Each branch of the military has its own physical and mental tests that help determine one’s physical and mental abilities. These tests are part and parcel of the basic military training as they make it easy for an individual to maintain his or her physical ability.

“Through military training, one will not just learn the basics of how to act or look like a soldier but become a soldier”, David argues. One will become physically fit, self-confident, eager and willing to undertake any tasks at hand without any qualms. Through this grueling military training, an individual will become something he or she and his family and nation will be proud of.