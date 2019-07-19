Ten Women Share Their Thoughts That Occur to Them During Sexy Time

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A lot goes through a woman’s mind before, during and after getting it on. If it’s a good sesh, hopefully a woman can turn her brain off and just enjoy the moment. However, the fact is that a lot of the time women are curious, confused, embarrassed, or even disgusted. Their minds are racing in order to give good pleasure and get equal in return.

This is especially true if they are with a new partner for the first time. First of all, they are probably already stressing about their makeup, outfit, and/or underwear. Then they have to get into a make-out rhythm, and then figure out what kind of foreplay works for her guy. All of this is made worse if said guy doesn’t communicate which kind of sexy things he likes and which kind he doesn’t, so it’s all a guessing game.

Then, when it comes to P in V time, they worry about the guy they picked sucking in bed. What then?!

Check out these too relatable thoughts all women have had at least once.

Finished

“Oh no! He’s going to come so soon.”

There are several reasons your guy might finish too fast. It could have been a while since he got some, or maybe that’s just his way. It is also possible that your genitals just make a good pair.

If you’re lucky, he’ll feel bad and help you finish with his mouth and hands.

Toot

“Oops! Did he just hear me fart?”

Farting (and queefing) are totally normal body functions, but they are also hilarious in certain settings. In the bedroom, they are super embarrassing. (It is even awkward when you make that farting sound with your bellies.)

Regardless… Yes, he heard you fart. Just hope that it doesn’t stink. If it does stink… I have no advice. Run?

Boring!

“Okay, time to think about Ryan Gosling.”

If the humping isn’t really doing it for you, you can always think about someone extra dreamy.

Quid Pro Quo

“Did it occur to him that I just gave him a blow job? Now, will he return a favor?”

That jerkface better eat you out, or at least finger bang you. Lord help him if he falls asleep because blowjobs are not easy.

Scent of a Woman

“He’s gone down, I hope I’m not smelling.”

If he’s about to put his his head between your thighs, you may become paranoid that your vag has an oder, especially if you’ve had a busy day and haven’t showered since the night before.

Try carrying individually wrapped wipes. You can find them at the drugstore. Pro Tip: Don’t use the ones with alcohol that they give you after you eat ribs.

Stupid

“Why isn’t he doing that thing I’ve told him I like a lot during sex, at least 1000 times?”

He could skip your favorite thing because he’s selfish, but more often than not, he’s forgetful. Many guys forget a lot of things in the middle of sex. This is where you gotta remind him AGAIN. Speak up, girl.

