Here’s Why He Thinks Going Down on You Is WAY More Intimate Than Just Banging You

It’s hard to define what makes something intimate, but maybe it’s more about giving than receiving.

Sometimes when things in the bedroom get a little boring, couples try to spice it up . But really, for some people, it may help to try to make their acts more intimate.

What’s the most romantic thing that someone has done for you? Whatever your answer is, it probably involves them stopping to consider what you want and then taking the time to develop a plan, buy something, or arrange for something that would make you happy. Whether it’s a bouquet of flowers or planning an extensive vacatio n, it normally boils down to giving. Making the connection yet?

Being Selfless

When guys go down on you, they’re doing some (somewhat difficult) work with one thing in mind: You!

What adds to the intimacy is that, aside from making you feel good and making you happy, the guy isn’t getting anything physical in return while he’s going down on you.

All About Context

It doesn’t hurt the case to realize that oral-only intimacy tends to take place in the context of a relationship. A guy you just met is probably not going to go down on you and then book it. It tends to come from a boyfriend, or a partner, or at least a friend with benefits: someone who’s willing to put the time in to make you happy.