Here’s Why He Thinks Going Down on You Is WAY More Intimate Than Just Banging You

July 16, 2019

When it comes to intimacy, it’s give a little, get a little. It’s like giving a present: No matter how good it is, it’s the thought and the effort that count.

But in the bedroom, what’s the difference between going down on a girl and doing the actual deed? According to some guys, one is much more intimate.

What’s the most romantic thing that someone has done for you? Whatever your answer is, it probably involves them stopping to consider what you want and then taking the time to develop a plan, buy something, or arrange for something that would make you happy. Whether it’s a bouquet of flowers or planning an extensive vacation, it normally boils down to giving. Making the connection yet?

Being Selfless

When guys go down on you, they’re doing some (somewhat difficult) work with one thing in mind: You!

What adds to the intimacy is that, aside from making you feel good and making you happy, the guy isn’t getting anything physical in return while he’s going down on you.

All About Context

It doesn’t hurt the case to realize that oral-only intimacy tends to take place in the context of a relationship. A guy you just met is probably not going to go down on you and then book it. It tends to come from a boyfriend, or a partner, or at least a friend with benefits: someone who’s willing to put the time in to make you happy.

A Loving Gesture

So next time he goes down on you, think about it — he’s doing this all to give, and it’s probably more intimate than what might be coming next.

What do you think about the intimacy of oral? Let us know in the comments and SHARE this article!

