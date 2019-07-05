What you need to Know before Jumping into Bed on Organic Sheets

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everybody wants to do their part in saving the environment. Many of the organic choices we take when shopping can also benefit our bodies as well. This is very true when it comes to buying new organic bed sheets.

We spend a third of our lives sleeping in our beds and covered in our bedsheets. The smallest changes we make can have a long-lasting effect on our overall health. This is also true when it comes to small children and babies.

There aren’t many companies that offer organic bed sheets and it might be difficult to find them if you don’t know where to look. You can choose from Egyptian cotton, bamboo, eucalyptus, hemp and many other types of organic fabrics.

Below you will find the differences between each type to help you figure out which one is right for you. Besides, not everything marked as organic is safe for the environment!

Different Types of Organic Bed Sheets

Organic Bamboo Sheets: To start I want to mention bamboo fabrics as being the most organic type of fabrics. The main reason is the lack of pesticides required to grow bamboo plants. These harmful chemicals can seep into the fabrics and into your home without you knowing. So it’s best to avoid any fabrics that don’t mention that they are “chemical-free”.

But there are many types of bamboo fabrics used to make bamboo sheets and bedding. Some are deceptively labeled as “bamboo” but are actually not. In fact, they may be a blend of rayon and bamboo.

To help you decide, check out this article by Bamboo-Comfort.com. Their team has put together a list of the best bamboo sheets in order to help you find the perfect organic sheets for you and your family.

Organic Hemp Linen: The next type of organic fabrics I want to mention is hemp. Hemp has been used since as far back as the Egyptians. Its natural fibers are very durable and easy to convert into fabrics.

It’s not known to grow in abundance in any part of the world. For that reason, companies have to cultivate it on farms and to save money, they use fertilizers and pesticides. So be sure to check the label when shopping and avoid any hemp fabrics not marked as “Pesticide Free”.

Organic Cotton Bed Sheets: The final type of organic fabric you will find, is organic cotton. It’s very popular because of its affordability and widely available in local stores and online shops.

We all know that cotton requires a lot of effort to grow, and that’s especially true when it comes to organic cotton. The cotton plant is very susceptible to insects and disease. Therefore companies use a lot of pesticides and chemicals to grow their crop.

For the above reasons, you should always take into account the labels and avoid signs of chemicals and pesticides. It’s our responsibility to protect ourselves and families for anything that may harm them. I wouldn’t want to sleep in those chemicals and I’m sure you wouldn’t either.