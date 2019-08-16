What you need to know when buying your new golf clubs

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Golf Clubs are a necessity if you want to play golf, but since there are so many choices on the market, a beginner might feel a bit confused when it comes to choosing the “right” kind. There are indeed many types of golf clubs out there, so how do we determine which ones we need or which ones are the “best”?

When purchasing clubs, you will probably spend somewhere from a couple of hundred, to a couple of thousand dollars, depending on how committed golfer you are. This means that if you make the wrong decision, you are spending a lot of money for nothing, thus you need to be very careful.

Here are some of the things that you need to consider before closing up your transaction, so feel free to read until the end.

Identify your needs

Since golf is a very expensive sport, the first thing that you need to consider when replacing your club collection is whether you are trying to play on a more serious level, or you’re just doing this once or twice per month out of recreation purposes. If you are a more “casual” golfer, you probably won’t be needing any expensive and top-tier items, so feel free to settle with the cheaper ones that will be of the same use if you are not trying to compete on a professional level. You can read more about some of the best beginner golf clubs here.

If you are however a serious golfer, you can purchase the top-tier clubs, but have in mind that this will cost you a lot of money, somewhere between a couple of thousand dollars. Just as we mentioned earlier, this sport is pretty expensive.

What kind of material?

Golfing Clubs are made out of many different materials, including wood, steel, regular metal, plastic and some are a mixture of all four. There are just many companies out there that are manufacturing clubs, and they all have a different formula. Wooden clubs usually look nicer and more elegant, and in some cases, they are lighter and easier to handle.

Steel ones, on the other hand, are heavier but you can make a much better swing with them, which is quite important if you’re aiming for those long-distance “shots”. According to many professional golfers, clubs are all about personal preference, so depending on what kind of a playstyle you have, feel free to choose whatever seems and feels the best to you.

Different sizes

Just like the material they’re made of, clubs come in different sizes as well. Once again, if you are not a professional player, this won’t have much impact on how you play, but if you are a more experienced player, it does matter quite a bit. Usually, ever golfer brings the entire collection of clubs on the field, so they can switch them up depending on the situation. Some situations require a bigger club, while others are easier to handle with a smaller one. It’s all personal preference after all, but it is quite useful to have them all just in case.