What You Should Know Before You Buy a Paintball Gun

Must be you saw your friends have their own paintball equipment. Maybe sometimes they let you play with their guns, or perhaps you rent a few from the local shop or the ground organizer.

I know you already love this game; that’s why you land this guide to purchase your very first paintball gun and other equipment. It’s not like that, you choose one and buy it. Before considering the buying decision, try to read the reviews carefully and other information. Especially if you are a novice then notice on customer reviews to gather more information.

Though manufacturers give all the information, you need to know. So, before buying your marker focus some questions below.

How Much Are You Going to Pay?

A beginner can choose any type of gun. In the market, you will find many cheap paintball markers, which are not suitable for long term uses. But for newbies, it will be best to purchase 200$ PB guns or Under 300$. Sometimes manufacturers offer a full package of the paintball markers. If you find one, you can go for it.

Basically, low priced paintballs don’t intact for a few months. They can be cracked after one or two plays. Whey an expensive one is staying 1 or 2 years, even more, it depends on your uses. You can get different guides and solutions on paintball guns and paintballs Read here more regarding those important matters.

How Much the Investment?

If you are playing paintball games a few times a month, then my suggestion is to purchase an expensive one. It will let you upgrade with different equipment, and will provide a long time service.

For example, the Brass Eagle Striker comes at a low price. But it can’t provide high speed, perfect accuracy, and consistent firing. I have a similar type of paintball gun which I used for several years. This is not a big deal for them who want to play regularly and need improvement. On the other hand, if you use Tippmann or Empire for playing that will be quite enough for time survival.

What Quality Paintball Gun You want?

If you’re already playing a lot of paintball games and very confident about what you want, then you need to decide you began with medium-range or low-priced. Many low priced markers cost 50 to 150 dollars which works fine for many players. As well as many players used to purchase 200$ to 400 dollars paintball guns, which comes with more upgrade and offer all in one package.

Those are upgradable, accurate in shooting, reliable, and withstand at any circumstances. Giving extra pressure in shooting, you can use CO2 tanks with them.

But if you have a complete package marker, which is designed for playing speedballs and woodsball games, then you must choose one between $200 to $300 price ranges.

What Happens If Your Gun Breaks?

Unfortunately, a paintball gun can break anytime. Mainly in a hard contest game or dropping in a hard surface can damage yours badly. So, before replacing it with a new one, check out is it repairable or not.

It can cost $18 to $50 or even more depends on the damages. Like, for replacing a $30 air hose you need to spend $18. For that reason, your area’s local shop can help you to replace the parts. But, if it damages so much, then it will better to buy a new one instead of replacing it.

Additionally, you will get a manufacturer manual where you can learn how to fix the specific problem. So, you must read the manual properly after you get your preferred one.

What Type of Marker Do You Want?

Luckily, mechanical markers don’t need any electricity to run while electronic markers need powerful batteries and circuit boards. Technically mechanical markers are very louder and slower. Other hand electronic markers come in two different ways either electro-mechanical or electro-pneumatic.

Electro-mechanical markers have an electronic trigger that helps to fire the markers. Often it can fire 3-round burst, or you can play with auto mode. Whereas, a solenoid valve activates the electro-pneumatic markers shooting efficiency. It allows passing air through the gun and shoots the ball on the right target. They are much quieter than electro-mechanical and cost more.

What Paintball Games You Want to Play?

The design of your paintball markers depends on what types of games you’re going to play. If you are on your way to play scenario games or woodsball, you need a marker that has the ability to attach a stock. Actually, the size isn’t a matter if you feel comfortable. For speedball play, smaller size is enough. Make sure it is compact, can fit with your body, and hit the target with accuracy. Also, you can use bright colors in this play.

If you are looking for both in a roof, make sure the marker is smaller and can attach a stock to play on woodsball.

What Equipment You Will Need?

Before you finished all of your money on your preferred gun, think once what extra you will need. A high-quality gun does not give you much efficiency if you have only a gravity feed hopper.

Before spending much, upgrade your marker with a compressed air tank or new regulator. Also, you can buy a top-quality anti-fog mask, which gives you an extra advantage in the game. Besides those try to focus on buying on other body protected equipment.

Conclusion

Those are a few simple things you need to focus on before you have made the purchase. Don’t spend on low-quality paintball gears to save your money. But if you are short of money, you check some used gear to buy. In that reason,

You have to test the accuracy, shooting speeds, and other damaging issues. Or that might need some adjustment.

If you are willing to do this, you can check your local paintball shops or the ground field clubs. Might be you can get some from there. But paintball enthusiast advice not to waste in used markers, it better to look for a brand new one to start your bang.