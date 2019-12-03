Paintball is a fun and exciting sport to play but one can’t play it alone! You need a team but what’s fun in having a temporary team when you can form a team with a mission and a goal, a team which can earn success and fame, a team you would belong to!

But building such a team is not easy, you need players you are sure of, you need the ones who are familiar with the game. So here in this article that we made in collaboration with prospaintball.com, we provide you the guide on how to start a paintball team.

Form A-Team

Well, to start a team you have to form a team! And what’s more, good than to find your team members among your friends, ask among your friends who are interested in the game, gather them and tell about your initiative.

Spread the word in your neighborhood, in your schools or in offices if you are working, in the nearby café and all the locations you can interact with and meet new people at. You can give out ads even to attract the new players, make group chats on various sites and add people interested in the game. Your main goal should be to get players together whom you are sure of and join them in a team, to be able enough to lead them and make sure they have team spirit.

Once the team is formed you can make sure that all the members settle with each other and are well acquainted. It’s also important that after the formation of a team you have appointed positions to your team members, make them value their part so as a team you are good at performing.

Practice leads to Perfection

It’s a fact that at starting not all the players would play like each other and neither would be perfect, so, it’s important to get them on the field and running. Now, that you have formed a team and assigned a position, it’s important that you also select a day to practice.

Practice doesn’t mean to tire the players that they are not able to work the next day but a couple of hours of sticking together and understanding the game at first. You have to maintain strategies while training, help your members to polish their abilities, make them ready for the games.

As a team you can go to many different arenas and play with different teams to get a better idea, designing and understanding various strategies alongside your players. The most important part of practicing is that it should be constant and scheduled. Don’t go for an unusual time, make them prepare for a certain time and gather during that hour. This will not only build their confidence but will make you better at what you do.

Get financial help

To manage a team can be hard because it brings out many challenges which are mainly focused around money. It’s important for your team to be financially supported because if not, all the players wouldn’t have equipment of the same quality and this can affect the efficiency of the team.

The sponsorship given to you by local businesses would get you much attention from all around. You would easily be given games; it will be easier for you to manage practices as there would be higher authorities demanding answers and for that, your team will not lack in practice.

All the players in the team would be able to get the equipment and gears of the same quality as the funds would be collected. Getting sponsorship will also get you a more official look and you will also become a prominent name.

A home ground

When you will get sponsorship it’s important for you to get a home ground, a home ground means the location which will be in your neighborhood and can get you, supporters, there. To have a home ground brings a lot of strength for the team as they find unity in the purpose. A local ground or any local land in your location can work as the home ground.

This home ground can work as an effective way to practice as well. You’ll have a fix location to gather and work out as a team. This home ground can lead you to your desired success. You can design an online platform; give a name to this location and post update about your team and the ground on the website.

Your sponsors can greatly work here too; they will have the ground to advertise about their business which will attract many locals. Not only can the home ground get you a place to practice, a place to hold future tournaments with other teams but a sense of belonging.

Get the tournaments

Now that you have formed the team the next step is to become part of a tournament! This step is a risky one and can be discouraging at the start. As your team will be new in town, not the players who are only in the game would be interested in playing with you.

You can also become part of a tournament by participating and giving fees. Now as the beginners, not all game you will play would be a success but there’s no point in being disappointed, you can always return back with a better style. But there are few things you should be sure of before you set your feet on the grounds.

Firstly, that all your players are ready and sure; a pep talk may be the key to it, assure their confidence. Secondly, all your equipment is in good shape, your tanks are full of the gas you are using; here compressed gas would be a better option, your gun is working properly and etc. Lastly, be sure to look like a team and for that you need matching jerseys which will act as your uniform. Your main motive should be your unity and fun because this is all that the game is all about and you shouldn’t forget it!