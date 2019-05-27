What You Should Remember Before Opening up an Eatery?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Food is one of the greatest blessings that we have. It is not only a source of satisfying our hunger and giving the much-needed energy and nutrition but today it is also a great source of entertainment. Eating out and dining has rapidly emerged as a key subset of entertainment and lifestyle in recent past and for all the right reasons. Ever since the world has been connected closer together, people are now willing to explore new tastes and flavors and there is no doubt that good food always brings us some unexplainable joy. Often a good cup of freshly brewed coffee is enough to give us a mood uplift. Moreover, it also gives us a break from the tedious cooking and cleaning.

The food industry has picked up around the world in the recent past and therefore most new entrepreneurs are attracted towards this industry to invest their money. However, many new eateries end up in a failure because of poor planning and not paying attention to minor details that are crucial to the industry-specific ecosystem. If you are planning to start an eatery, make sure you pay attention to the following areas.

Specialization

Just because you are an eatery, you cannot put fifty different food items on your menu on the very first day. You have a limited number of chefs and even if your chef knows how to cook everything, there would be only a few things that he could do best and distinctively. You have to start off by offering only those items that can manage to stand out amongst the dearth of eateries that already exists. The customers do not know what are your specialties so at least in the initial phase you will have to narrow down your menu to specialties only. This will also help you keep your ingredient cost in control and your product quality will be easier to manage.

Equipment

Even if you are opening up a small roadside café, you will have to invest in commercial grade equipment. You cannot rely on your household refrigerator and oven to cater to your customers in time. That, however, does not mean that you buy every single kitchen equipment that exists in the market. Buy only those equipment that will be used in the food preparation process at your eatery and is relevant to your menu. According to ckitchen.com, regardless of what kind of eatery you are, you should have a commercial ice machine to ensure a running supply of ice at your disposal. Almost every kind of eatery serves some kind of cold beverage and needs ice for one purpose or the other. You cannot rely on your refrigerator’s ice tray to cater to that demand.

Consistency

When a customer visits your eatery and likes something for its taste, he will expect the exact same taste and flavor every time he visits. Inconsistency in food quality or taste drives the customer away from your eatery. The only way to ensure this consistency is to make sure that the quality of your ingredients is maintained and the same chef cooks a given dish every time. This also means that the retention of your cooks and chefs critical to the food business.