What’s the cost of managed IT services these days?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With managed IT services growing more popular than ever, and people talking about them everywhere on the internet, a lot of people got interested in hiring a professional managed IT service company for their business. However, before they actually hire someone, they need to know the price. And if you are reading this article, chances are that you are interested in knowing those numbers as well.

Luckily, we’re here to help, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end. Today’s article is entirely dedicated to things that you need to know about the cost of managed IT services nowadays, so let’s begin.

What are managed IT services?

If you’ve missed out a little bit, we’re here to explain. For those of you who might be unfamiliar with the term “Managed IT Services”, here’s what you need to know. It is already well known that each company, agency or a corporation has someone to take care of their computer-related tasks and responsibilities.

Well, unlike the traditional way of calling the IT guy whenever you run into a problem, managed IT services are like the more modern and sophisticated way to do it. You simply hire a professional company to take care of everything that is IT related in your company, and this is being done by them constantly monitoring your PC’s and acting with urgency from their workplaces if anything needs to be done, which means that in most cases they are here to prevent the problem before it even happens. Most managed IT services also offer protection from cyber-criminals and various types of hacker-attacks, which is quite important in the corporate world.

So now that you know what managed IT services are, it is time to take a look at the pricing methods.

The cost of professional managed IT services

According to Lance Stone of On Time Tech, one of the most important things in this field is to understand that the prices will always vary, and this will usually depend on many factors as well. You cannot expect a fixed price from every managed IT service company out there, and you also cannot expect a fixed price from the same company but when different businesses or organizations are taken into consideration. However, there is a pattern of pricing, and if you manage to understand how it works, you’ll be able to form an approximate price in your head.

Most of the times, the prices of a managed IT company is based on the following things.

The company’s efficiency in solving various tasks

The area in which you’re doing a marketing campaign

The competition that you are facing

The skill of the staff

There are many more, but these are one of the most important ones. Also, when it comes to monitoring and protection, all managed IT companies are pricing-per-device. This means that if 10 computers need to be monitored and protected at all times, it will be something like $50-$100 for each one of them. And if you have a couple of servers that also require the same service, it will be something like $200-$350 per server etc.

Basically, the larger your company is, the more competition you have and the larger your number of devices that require service is, the higher the bill. However, after you make a deal with the managed IT service company, the prices will remain the same, and you won’t have to worry about anything changing in the plan for a long time, unless you want to propose a different contract.