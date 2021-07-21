When Should You Replace Your Kitchen Cabinets?

It doesn’t matter you have just moved into your new home or you are about to do some renovations in your household, there is a lot of work ahead of you. We are talking about a process that will surely consist of a lot of ups and downs, and it is rarely complete without quite a few headaches. Knowing where to start is a problem.

But that doesn’t mean that you cannot overcome it quite easily, by listening to advice from people who have substantial experience in this field. If you talk to any real estate agent, you will hear that kitchen is the heart of every home. Therefore, this is where you should start. You will certainly agree that there are many factors you will need to focus on when you are about to renovate your kitchen.

One of the most significant ones is kitchen cabinets. They are used every day, and it is easy to notice anything wrong with them. That’s why you should invest your best efforts into making them being fresh at any time. If you want to check some of these out, be sure to visit Kitchen Cabinet Depot. Therefore, we would like to talk about kitchen cabinets, and what are the indicators you need to focus on.

What is their Expected Lifetime?

The most important factor to consider when it comes to kitchen cabinets is the material they are made of. But that doesn’t matter that they will last long only because of material. In case you have bought some that cannot be described as high-quality, kitchen cabinets can last between 10 and 15 years. It doesn’t matter how you maintain them and how frequently you do that.

The reason that even the cabinets of the lowest quality will last for this long is that this is a part of the kitchen that will easily outlast all other appliances. Furthermore, if they are of slightly higher quality, you can expect them to last for up to 30 years, with the proper maintenance of course. If you were lucky to come across those of the finest quality, they can easily last for 50 years and even more in some cases.

What are the Signs You Need to Replace Them?

Naturally, you may need to think about changing them before kitchen cabinets reach the end of their lifetime. Now, we would like to provide you with the clearest indicators that this is what you must do.

1. You Cannot Repair Them

It’s not uncommon to spot some small scratches and damages in this part of your kitchen. Sure, you will do whatever needs to be done to repair them. But you will not always be successful. However, you need to understand that it is not always up to you.

Some of these problems simply cannot be overcome. If this happens, the only solution for you is to buy new ones. There are numerous examples of irreversible damage. For instance, if the cabinet is made of wood, it will be prone to water damage.

Especially if has not been maintained properly. We are talking about it falling apart because of this damage or massive swellings that appear on the surface. These two cases are clear indicators that there is nothing you can do to repair them.

That’s why the only solution is to replace them.

2. They are Made of Metal

Nowadays, having metal cabinets is a rare situation. But just a couple of decades ago, this was considered as a standard. That’s why many homes still have them. Since there are countless other, better, options to choose from, this is an indicator that you should replace them.

At the same time, we can see that the maintenance is pretty hard with these. So, finding an alternative that will not cost you that much is something you should consider. If you conduct online research, you will see that many experts recommend people to replace these.

Also, not only that the maintenance of these can be costly, it is extremely hard to do it. Not only that, in some cases it is entirely impossible. That’s why this is one of the clearest indicators you will need to replace metal cabinets with new ones.

3. The Whole Kitchen is Renovated

As we’ve said, cabinets are the most durable of all kitchen appliances. Therefore, they might be still intact when you decide that you want to perform a complete renovation. Without any doubt, this is the right time for you to consider their replacement as an option.

Why is that? Well, chances are that they will not fit the style of the new appliances you have just bought. At the same time, maybe they simply do not fit them, in terms of practicality. In this case, you can always sell them online and receive funds for your project.

4. Lingering Smell

Last but not least, we would like to say that smelling some lingering odor from kitchen cabinets is way common than a lot of people believe. Especially with those that have some cracks where debris can accumulate over time. Add water to the mix and you have a strange smell in no time.

Naturally, you will clean them as soon as you smell these odors. After some time, this will not be possible anymore. When that happens, you know that the only solution in front of you is to replace them completely.

In some severe cases, mold can appear in these cracks. Since you don’t want this to happen, you should start thinking about finding the best alternative to the ones you already have. Thankfully, you can find alternatives relatively easily these days.

The Bottom Line

Cabinets are a significant part of every kitchen because a lot of your daily work will be done on them. However, sometimes you will need to think about changing them. Here, you can find all there is to it, and what are the cases when replacement is simply unavoidable. So, be prepared for this moment by knowing what you should focus on.