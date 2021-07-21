The Must-Haves For An Everyday Event: Catering Equipment And Supplies

Whether you’re hosting a significant event or just a small get-together, catering equipment and supplies are essential for the success of your event. If you plan to have food catered, some important items need to be on hand for the food service staff to do their job correctly. We’ll take a look at what commercial catering supplies such as maximakitchenequipment.com include and how they will help ensure that your catering experience is perfect!

1. Hot Food Tables And Accessories

The hot food table is your one-stop shop for all the dishes you need to keep up with demand. These tables have everything from kettles and pans to stovetops and ovens in various sizes. They also come ready-to-go with hobs, sinks, and dishwashers already in place.

In addition, you can also purchase all the dishes, pots, pans, cutlery, and crockery necessary for your hot food table at catering equipment suppliers. There is often a wide range of sizes to choose from so that you get exactly what fits in your event space’s kitchen.

2. Holding Cabinets

If your event is significant or has a lot of food to keep cold and fresh, you’ll need holding cabinets. These refrigerators will help prolong the life of any food that doesn’t get used at the event and help with cleanup by giving you a place to store food that needs refrigeration.

There are two main types of holding cabinets, reach-in coolers and walk-ins. Reach-in coolers typically have glass doors so the interior is visible for quick stock checks, while walk-ins may be sectioned off into separate rooms.

3. Food Pan Carriers

One of the essential items for any catering company is a highly durable food pan carrier. Pan carriers are typically made from heavy-duty nylon, polyester, or plastic and come in various sizes to suit your needs: small (approximate size 12″ x 20″), medium (20″ x 24″), large (24″ x 30″).

4. Catering Carts

Catering carts are sturdy and strong, useful for transporting food from one place to another. They can also be used as a servers’ station when there is limited counter space in the kitchen or at an event site. Catering carts come in all different sizes: small (approximate size 30″ x 20″), medium (20″ x 30″), large (30″ x 36″).

5. Chafing Dishes

Chafing dishes are a necessity when you want to keep food warm at an event. They come in various sizes, but the standard size is 24″ x 18″. The hot water bath inside can often be adjusted depending on how much space the dish will have available for heating and cooling.

6. Insulated Beverage Carriers

Insulated beverage carriers are used to transport and keep refrigerated drinks at the perfect temperature. They typically come in two different sizes: small (approximate size 12″ x 18″) or medium (18″ x 24″). Insulated beverage carriers have foam insulation that helps maintain cold temps for up to four hours, even outside a refrigerator.

7. Tabletop And Buffet Displays

Tabletop and buffet displays are perfect for setting out food or drinks in a way that is both eye-catching and orderly. They can be motorized to make life easier for servers as well. Tabletop displays often come with locking metal frames, while buffets typically have shelves made from stainless steel, aluminum, or polypropylene boards.

8. Ice Sculpture Molds

Ice molds are used to create ice sculptures for any special occasion. These molds typically have three pieces: a bottom piece with a holder for the ice bucket (to keep it from melting), an inner mold that forms the shape of the sculpture, and a top piece to hold in the ice.

9. Outdoor Burners

Outdoor burners are the perfect accessory for any outdoor event that features live cooking. Outdoors, when used as part of a catering package, these outdoor kitchens will allow you to have your guests closer to what they want while still maintaining safety and security measures. Outdoor gas grills can be found in various sizes with stainless steel or porcelain tops.

10. Disposable Supplies

Catering is a lot of hard work, and it’s not only the food that needs to be taken care of. Many supplies are necessary for an event catering company to make things go smoothly from start to finish. Disposable items such as paper goods, plates, cups, or napkins can all come in handy when you need them to.

11. Serving Utensils

Serveware is an integral part of any party. From plates and cups to knives, spoons, forks, and serving utensils- the right kind can make all the difference in a food experience. Fortunately for you, we have created this resource from our years of expertise to help guide you through what you need when it comes time for your event.

12. Chalkboard Signs And Cake Stands

Chalkboard signs are an excellent way to set the tone for your event. We offer chalkboard wedding signs and custom buffet signage that can be customized with whatever you would like! See our gallery of recent customer projects for inspiration, or contact us today if you don’t see what you’re looking for!

Cake stands are a must-have for any event. They can be used to display desserts, decorate wedding cakes, or hold your place cards at the table! We have many styles available and offer custom work on request. Let us know if you need assistance picking out the perfect stand!

13. Cocktail Picks

Cocktail picks are the perfect item for indulging in a cocktail. These small sticks with one end pointed, and the other blunt can be used to spear olives, cherries, or any variety of hors d’oeuvres, making them easy to pick up while maintaining your beverage in hand. The size makes it easily portable, so you don’t need to worry about lugging heavy tongs around.

The Bottom Line

As we’ve seen, catering equipment is essential for the success of any event. If you’re hosting a momentous occasion or just a small get-together, catering supplies are vital to ensuring that your party goes off without a hitch! We hope this post has given you insight into what commercial catering supplies will help make your next event perfect and successful.