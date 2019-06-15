When Should You Use a Short-Term Loan?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There may come the point when you need money right now. You can’t wait until your next pay cheque. Whether it be for an emergency or to pay for something important, what do you do if you need money quickly?

One option is to apply for a short-term loan. These allow you to access funds almost instantly. They typically are in smaller amounts,and you pay them back earlier than you would a long-term finance. You do not require collateral to back up the loan, which makes it a lot easier to apply for them.

The downfall to a short-term loan is the interest fees. These fees tend to be quite higher than your average long-term bank loan. There may also be other fees attached. So, if you want to utilize this option, you should ensure you can pay it back as quickly as possible.

If you think a payday loan from a provider such as Mr Lender is what you need, here are a few options for when these are a good idea.

You Have an Emergency

Emergencies are one of the primary reasons for accessing a short-term finance. That is because an emergency typically catches people off guard. Whether it be for personal or business purposes,an emergency can cause a difficult financial situation.

By using quick loans, you can get the money you need right away to make it through the unexpected expense.

Avoid Late Fees or NSF Charges

Late fees and NSF (non-sufficient funds) charges can come at you quite hard. They tend to be quite hefty if you miss a payment or your cheque bounces. If a cheque bounces, it could negatively affect your credit score.

Taking out a short-term loan allows you to make the payment before time runs out. That way, you can avoid the additional charges and ensure you have the money available next time.

For Emergency Repairs

Vehicles can break down at any given moment. When that happens, it’s quite frustrating. On the one hand, how do you get to where you need to go? On the other hand, how much will it cost you to repair your vehicle?

Short-term credit would be beneficial in this situation. You can access the money to get the repairs needed right away. It doesn’t have to be for a vehicle. Maybe a pipe burst in your bathroom, and you need to fix it right away. This can work great for any emergency repair situations.

These are some good reasons as to why you would use a short-term loan. Avoid using them for situations like paying monthly bills, you maxed out your credit card, or you have a purchase that you could survive without.

Remember, a short-term loan is still credit, which means you’ll need to pay it back. You don’t want to get caught falling behind with these payments because the interest fees tend to be quite expensive.