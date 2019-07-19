When to Hire a Car Accident Lawyer

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You’ve seen all the advertisements on TV telling you when you are supposed to call an injury attorney if you have been in a car accident because you might lose the right to sue. These ads almost never define under what conditions you should call an attorney and how much time you really have. Here’s a short guide to help you understand whether or not you should hire a car accident lawyer.

Simpler and clear-cut claims almost never require any assistance from a lawyer

If the situation is clear who was at fault, for example, the other person who was part of the accident is absolutely at fault and admits his responsibility, then there is no need for an attorney. There’s also no need to consider a lawyer if the injuries and damage are simply so low they’re practically insignificant. If there are no complicating circumstances that require an investigation, such as unsure context about the accident, a dilemma about the insurance coverage, previous injuries, or questions about the statute of limitations a lawyer will not be needed.

It will be wise to call a car accident lawyer when:

You don’t understand how to evaluate your claim.

You are unsure if you are able to work out a settlement on your behalf.

Liability isn’t as straight forward between the two parties in the accident

You have been asked to provide medical records prior to the accident

You received an undervalued offer

You have a claim of lost wages that you are unable to prove yourself

It is a must to call a car accident lawyer when:

The insurance company has denied your claim and you believe that they are mistaken in their denial and they won’t reconsider at any circumstances.

You are gravely injured with expensive medical bills with or without residual disability

You have a minor with more than minimal injuries

You are moderately injured, but with a residual disability that will bring future medical expenses.

There are a set of conditions that you believe make your claim much more valuable, but you don’t know how to prove it

The insurance company’s settlement offer is simply too low than what you expected

Liability is being disputed and you are sure you are not responsible at all or only somewhat responsible for the accident

The conditions of the accident are simply too complex without professional help

The other party of the accident has served you with a lawsuit

This list may seem too complicated at first but have in consideration that some car accident lawyers will offer free consultation. So don’t be afraid to contact a lawyer and seek advice if there’s any need for hiring him. And if you do come to the conclusion that you are in need of one, make sure you discuss the fees and you find the attorney affordable.

Now after you have followed this quick guide about whether or not you should hire a car accident lawyer, you would know what to do if you ever get into an accident in the future.