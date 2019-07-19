Quick and easy recipes for a slow cooker

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s no secret that slow cookers are a great add on for every kitchen since they can deliver some of the tastiest foods. It’s also great that it does most of the cooking for you, just follow the recipe, and you can leave it slow cooking for the time needed, be it minutes or hours.

Today we’ll share a few of our favorite and easy slow cooking recipes, so start preparing your slow cooker.

Slow-cooked lamb curry

This slow-cooked lamb curry is a very tasty meal, which is our personal favorite.

Ingredients needed:

5 cardamom pods

4 cloves

2 tsp. mace

600-700g lamb leg, diced

3cm piece of ginger, grated

5 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 tsp. cumin

1 garlic clove crushed

2 tsp. hot chili powder

1 cinnamon stick

2 small onions or 1 large one, sliced

3 tbsp. tomato puree

350ml chicken stock

75g Greek yogurt

3 tbsp. chopped coriander

½ tsp. asafoetida

Cooking instructions

Plaster the cardamom seeds and cloves into a mortar. Grind as fine as you can and pour them in a large bowl. Add the diced lamb, garlic, mace, and chili powder. Mix good, cover and leave in the fridge for about 3-4 hours or just leave it overnight. Heat half of the oil in a frying pan over medium to high heat. Cook meat until brown and add to the slow cooker bowl. Add the remaining oil to the frying pan and add the cumin, asafetida and the cinnamon stick. Cook for about 1 min then add the onion. After 10 minutes the onion will begin to soften, this is when you add the tomato puree and pour in the chicken stock. Bring to a boil then add it in the slow cooker together with the lamb. Season well with salt and black pepper and cook on low for about 4 hours. Switch off the heat, stir in the Greek yogurt. Taste and season if needed.

Serve with rice and bread and enjoy this awesome and tasty meal.

Slow cooker chicken piccata

Our second recipe choice for today is this awesome and tasty Italian dish, chicken piccata.

Ingredients

700g chicken breast

2 lemons

200ml chicken stock

120g unsalted butter

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

250 ml white wine

3 tbsp. capers

Handful of parsley, chopped

Cooking instructions

Heat the oil in a non-stick pan and start adding the chicken breasts. Cook both sides until golden and brown. Remove from pan and add to slow cooker. Slice up the lemon into thin slices and juice the remaining other one. Add the slices to the slow cooker along with the chicken stock. Season and cook on high for about an hour and a half. Once the chicken is cooked through, melt 80g of butter in a saucepan. Once it’s melted pour in the wine, capers, 60ml of lemon juice and the chicken cooking liquid. Cook on medium to high heat until reduced by half. Switch off the heat and stir in the remaining 40g of butter. Season to taste. Serve with sauce drizzled over the chicken and with mashed potatoes or rice.

These were our 2 favorite dishes, so pick any of these two and you will certainly have an amazing meal.