When to Lawyer Up After a Car Accident

There are thousands of car accidents happening every day all around the world. According to experts, most of these crashes will end without any serious damage or injuries, but there are some that could lead to a lot of problems. If you’ve ever been in an accident, you already know how stressful the whole thing is, and things get even worse when someone gets injured or when there is substantial material damage.

In most cases, you won’t need to worry about getting a lawyer, and everything will get settled with ease. However, there are some situations, when you need to consult with your legal advisor and listen to their advice on how to proceed with the whole process. In this article, we are going to give you more information about when is the right time to lawyer up after a car accident. Continue reading if you want to learn how to protect yourself, your assets, and how to prove your innocence in court.

In case of an injury

Know that most of the crashes will result in some type of injuries, but in most cases, those injuries will be minor. It is said that if you sustained a minimal injury, and if no one else was hurt in the crash, then you will be able to settle the case on your own.

Note that in case you had to be hospitalized, if the medical fees are really high, or if the accident resulted in someone dying, then you need to consult with an attorney. No matter if you were the one at fault, if it occurred because of the other party, or if both of you were at fault, you should consult with a legal advisor.

The professionals will be able to get all the money you deserve, they will help you prove your case in the court of law, and they will help you throughout the whole process. The lawyer has already been through the justice system labyrinth and they know what you should do to avoid complications and to finish the whole thing as soon as possible.

Serious damage

In case there was no or minimal damage to your vehicle or the other parties’ cars, then most of the things can be agreed on with a verbal settlement, or you may just contact your insurance policies if there was small damage. Know that in these cases, things will get resolved quickly, and you don’t need to spend any time or money on contacting an attorney.

However, if there was huge damage to any of your vehicles, if there was any damage to public properties, or if something else was hit, then it is better to lawyer up as soon as possible. The insurance companies should cover all the material damage fees, but as Fellows Hymowitz suggests, the accident lawyer can help you up in case they don’t want to pay for the full amount, or if they try to steer away from paying even a dime.

Most insurance companies will try to find a way not to pay for the damage that was caused, and you don’t want to end up spending thousands of dollars when you’ve already paid so much to the insurance company. So, talk to your legal advisor about it, and they will help you find a way to pay nothing.

If you were offered a minimum settlement amount

When you choose to handle most of the things without professional help, you will need to talk to your insurance provider or the insurance for the other party, and you will get offered an amount of money that should cover most of the bills. Know that as we mentioned before, these providers will try to do everything they can to offer the minimum amount.

If you think you deserve more, if they try not to cover most of your medical bills, or if they try to offer nothing at all, you should lawyer up as soon as you can. You need to get your money back for everything you’ve paid for, especially if you have all the bills and documents needed.

Know that in many cases, you won’t have a bill for the thing you are going through, and no one can put a price tag on your trauma. The legal advisor will help you get the most money, and they will make sure you are compensated.

If the other person was at fault but is not admitting it

It is said that everyone who has ever been in a crash will say that they are not at fault. However, there are signs and rules that can easily prove who was the one who caused the accident. Know that if there was serious damage, or even if there was a minor one that you need to pay for, the other parties’ insurance provider will need to pay for your bills.

If you can prove that the other person was at fault and that you are the one who is the victim you need to consult with your legal advisor. This is especially important if the other person doesn’t want to admit that it was their mistake and if they try to blame you. Many people who are at fault try to scare the victim away, or to persuade them that they are the ones who did something wrong. The moments right after a crash can be extremely stressful, so you need a person with knowledge and experience next to you.

In case you are the one who caused the accident, experts suggest that you should never apologize and you should never say that you are the one at fault. If needed, call the ambulance, call the police, and don’t forget to call your insurance company and your attorney. Make sure that everyone is okay, and remember that that is more important than trying to figure out who or what caused the crash.

Choose the right legal advisor for you depending on what they specialize in, their knowledge, experience, and your budget. It is said that it is always better to do this research before you need an attorney, and you should always have your advisor’s number saved on your phone. Contact them right after the accident so they can tell you how to proceed, what to do, and how to protect yourself.