How to Catch a Cheater and Get Cheating Proof

Although trusting your gut feeling is an excellent practice in most cases, it may be very misleading in emotional situations. Not that what you feel is wrong, it may just be that their change in behavior could be as a result of certain changes tied to their work and emotional wellbeing. That is why the first step you should potentially take is to sit them down and ask them questions. This way, you can know what is truly going on.

Although trusting your gut feeling is an excellent practice in most cases, it may be very misleading in emotional situations. Not that what you feel is wrong, it may just be that their change in behavior could be as a result of certain changes tied to their work and emotional wellbeing. That is why the first step you should potentially take is to sit them down and ask them questions. This way, you can know what is truly going on.

But in many situations, this session does not yield the intended result and if this is the case then your gut feeling may be leading you to uncover a dark secret. Click here to find more information.

Free Android Spy Apps Cheating Spouse

Let’s face it; humans are adventurous by nature and it can be a real trial to be tied up in a relationship for a long period. It takes a truly disciplined mind to overcome the urge to “try new waters” as the saying goes. Not that I am advocating for anyone to cheat on their partner but that is what it is. You both have become so familiar that it feels like the spark in your love life is gone and you just exist to make babies.

I always advise couples that when they reach this crossroad they should take some time off from their lives and rekindle their love life together. But in the situation where your partner constantly gas-lights and does not make any effort to change their behavior towards you, then you may need to roll up your sleeves and find out what they may be up to in the first place. And there is no better place to start than with their phones.

After your “clear the air” session, you may have noticed that he/she no longer keeps their phone anywhere you can easily locate it and make sure their conversations are as secret as it can get. This is a huge red flag you need to look into and the way out may be closer than you could ever imagine. One of the enablers for cheats is social networking apps like Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Telegram, WhatsApp, Viber, and a host of others and so it is only reasonable to focus your investigation in this direction.

Catching a cheating spouse

Social media apps use a lot of sophisticated security features to safeguard the information that is exchanged while using their platform. Although it can be cool using them, it can often be frustrating to you if you need to know what your significant other does on these platforms.

Technology is a two-way street as we all know. Just like it helps you to keep secrets, it also helps someone else to crack them. Thanks to ever-changing tech, while it’s now easier to cheat, it is now even easier to catch a cheat in the act. This will help you in gathering the information and evidence you need in confronting them with the truth. In this article, I will introduce you to some of these apps that can get you what you want without involving a third-party in your affairs and ensure you get the peace of mind you deserve.

Proven Signs She Is Cheating

I mentioned earlier that one of the first places you can begin your investigation is their phone and it is rightly so. You are on this path because of the red flags you have noticed recently. One of such red flags is the fact that she gets home later from the office than usual. Whenever you enquire, all you get in response is that the workload is getting too much for her to make it home on time.

All of a sudden, she gets hyper-sensitive anytime you handle her device and asks what it is you want to do with it. Sometimes, she leaves the living room and uses the toilet to receive certain calls and when you ask who it was that called she will just shrug it off. If these and more are what you have noticed recently, then you will need to employ tech to help in uncovering whatever it is she is hiding and so desperately wants to keep you from knowing.

How to Catch a Cheating Wife

Cheats always think they are smart and this is not a lie. They are smart because they have been able to keep you in the dark for so long. They have thought out all the excuses and techniques they can employ. Subterfuge is a major tool in this cheating game and they will use whatever they can get their hands on to achieve their aim. So in what way can you make sure that your wife is not getting the better of you by playing the sweet loving wife and seeing another man?

The best way you can do this is not stalking her or hiring some guy to do so. You will lose both time and money if you go with the two options above. What you can do is just deploy cell phone monitoring solutions to do all the hard work for you. You do not even need to be close to her to get the information you need (for iPhone users) or need to handle her device more than once (for Android users). These monitoring solutions are commonly called spy apps and they do a lot more than just spying. You end up becoming a pseudo-user of the target’s device. A great spy app you can use, and not the only one, is Flexispy.

App to Catch a Cheater

There are lots of monitoring solutions out there on the internet now but only a few can be trusted. We have taken the time to research the best and most user-centric spy apps out there in the market. I will quickly run through a couple for you but not this- the list is not exhaustive so if you feel the ones we are listing do not meet your particular need, feel free to look for something better. But do not negotiate the security of your information while doing this.

Catch Your Boyfriend Cheating App

Men have a very short interest span. They are mainly driven by hormones and once they feel like they have achieved their goal, they lose interest. This can be hard for you to take and if there are certain red flags you have noticed recently in your relationship, you will need to ensure he is not picking interest in another lady. One way you can find out if he is cheating on you is to spy on his phone. He will need this to communicate with his side-chick. And do be wary of funny names and initials like “Aunt Becky” or “AK” especially if you are unfamiliar with the names. They may just be a cover-up for his cheating practice.

How to Catch a Cheating Spouse

One of life’s personal tragedies is finding out that the person you have given you all are seeing someone else. Be it a man or woman, it can be incredibly hard to come to terms and grapple with this reality. And in each case, the victim is always left devastated when they find out. No matter how loving your husband or wife maybe if there are certain loopholes in the story they tell and you can’t make sense of it all then something is definitely out of order.

How to Catch Boyfriend Cheating

With spy apps like Xnspy, you can do a number of stuff:

Check messages: You will be able to go through their text messages and all online chat threads at your leisure. You do not need to pray he forgets to lock his phone anytime he is not with you. From this, you will be able to know if he is cheating on you with a secret lover. It even lets you retrieve messages they may have previously deleted in a bid to hide this from you so there is no place they can hide their illicit affair from you.

View media files: If you are looking for incriminating images or video files from his phone, you can easily go through images they send, receive and even download on their device.

View call logs: You will be able to see their call logs. The person they are in frequent contact with, call duration, and dates when they correspond will be available for you to see.

Check their browser history: Spy apps will enable you to know the sites they visit on a regular basis. Peradventure they are signed up on a dating site, spy apps will let you know and even grant you access to their profile on that page.

Track their location: Are you curious if they are being honest to you about their whereabouts? If your boyfriend loves prevaricating and you know him for that you can just track his location with spy apps like Xnspy. The places they frequently visit will be outlined and how much time they spent there will be available for you to see. You can even track him in real-time if you are up to the task.

Monitor installed apps: If you want to go a step further in monitoring his device, you can even learn about any new app he may install on his device. This will let you know if he installs, let’s say, a dating app on his device.

Get usernames and passwords: If you are having a hard time gaining access to his social networking apps before, you need not worry about it any longer. With the powerful keylogging solution that comes with modern-day spy apps like Xnspy, you can’t get locked out of your social life at all.

How to Catch Girlfriend Cheating

As I have said earlier, the best and only way you can catch any cheating partner be they your girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, a wife is through spy apps. And you need not worry about consequences like them discovering that you are spying on them as most spy apps now work without:

Rooting or jail-breaking the target device: Spy apps like Flexispy do not require you to jailbreak or root the target device before you can monitor your partner. It works seamlessly allowing you to spy effortlessly as it will work without disrupting their phone’s function and will avoid data loss. This automatically rules out there discovering your plan.

They will never know you are watching: With spy apps generally running in stealth mode (works for both Android and iOS devices), they will never know you are watching their every move. How do you activate stealth mode? Pretty simple.

For Android devices, spy apps are pretty small in size (max 10MB for the most sophisticated) so they do not eat the chunk of the phone’s memory. Once you install it on the target device, select “stealth mode” and it will run in the background leaving no trace on installed apps or even draining the phone’s battery. This gives you 100% invisibility.

iOS will only require you to know the iCloud credentials of the target in order to begin monitoring them. This grants you full autonomy and anonymity. iOS solution is web-based and will not require you to download any app both for your phone and the person you are spying on. This makes it 100% undetectable.

Get all the updates you need remotely: You can access your online account with any of the spy apps we listed online and on any internet-enabled device be it your PC or smartphone. You will be receiving regular updates as to their activities and who they are with. If eventually, you get what you need, you can uninstall the spy app remotely be it Android or iOS without having physical access to the target phone.

How to Catch Fiancee Cheating

In a situation where you are doubtful about the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, you can do a few background checks on them through their own smartphone to know who they truly are and what they feel about your being together with them. This will better prepare you for any eventuality you may come against in your union. To help you get the information you need, spy apps will gather the tiniest bit of information even if they have been deleted and you will be surer of your future life partner.

What Is the Best App to Catch a Cheating Spouse?

A great number of spy apps are littered on the internet as at the moment of this writing and you may be confused about which is the best one that will get you the information you need. Whichever one you eventually settle with, there are a few metrics we use to measure what a great spy app truly is and what it brings to the table:

How easy is it to use?

How cost-effective is it?

Does it affect the performance of the monitored device?

Will it be discovered?

Does it require a root or jail-break target device?

Is it compatible with all operating systems (OS)?

Now, these metrics may change but they pretty much have remained the same for quite some time now. So, you can quickly check out our top spy apps to get started.

Hidden Cheating Apps for Android

If you want to know if there are any hidden chatting apps that your partner is using a special key phrase to unlock so they can speak to their lover, you need not trouble yourself. For Android, just install the spy app on their device (physical access is required for one time) and enable it to run in stealth mode. From then onward, you will be able to know what they do online or offline with their device.

How to Catch Someone Cheating on an iPhone

Peradventure, your cheating partner is an Apple lover. No need to fret about that. It is a piece of cake to spy on them and catch them in the act proper. Maybe before things went sour, you knew their Apple ID and password. A huge guess is that they haven’t changed that. If they are still using the same credentials, just sign up on say Flexispy’s official website and verify their credentials. From there on out, you will be able to monitor them remotely.

How to Find Out if Someone Is Registered on a Dating Site

There are so many times those people we think we know so much about end up surprising us. Dating sites have become a mainstream staple ever since they stepped into the mobile platform. It is now easier to connect to some random stranger you met online and liked than ever before.

With the amount of time people spend using dating sites, just know that dating sites have come to stay. How do you now find out if your man or possibly wife/girlfriend uses dating apps to meet with random strangers?

You may have noticed that they spend so much time using their cell phone whenever you are not with them and all of a sudden stop using them whenever you are anywhere near them. You no longer have access to their phone and whenever you request it, they ask what exactly you want to use it for or even if they give you some folders that are encrypted. If you have conducted an extensive search on their social networking apps and not found anything suspicious there, then you will need to explore another possibility that they may be using dating sites or their corresponding apps to cheat on you.

If you have a few minutes to go through their device, you can quickly do the following:

On Android devices, you can open ‘settings’ tap the ‘application manager’ and check for apps that have ‘disabled’ tapped on.

On iOS devices, go to the app store and click on “purchased” or “downloaded” to see what was or is used without being installed on his phone

On Apple smartphones, you can check his ‘files’ for any hidden apps.

If eventually, you are still not able to crack the case, you can use the following internet tools to find out if they are signed on any dating site:

You can create a fake profile on the dating site you feel your partner may be registered on. Use this to find them.

Spokeo is a free service that lets you type in a person’s username, email, or full name to see if the target has created dating accounts on different sites.

Profile searcher is also in the same business but requires you to create an account and agree to their terms before you can search through its archives.

Using spy tools like Flexispy to spy on his smartphone in order to learn his password’s keystrokes on such sites.

Remember always that you deserve to be loved, cherished, and live a good life and if your partner feels otherwise, let them know how they make you feel.