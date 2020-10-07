Who is Pedro Pascal?

Pedro Pascal is a big name in the showbiz and known to the public as a professional actor. He is best-known as Oberyn Martell from the hit series Game of Thrones‘ fourth season. You may also know him from movies The Great Wall or series Triple Frontier, Narcos, or The Mandalorian. 45-year-old Pascal has been acting professionally in the industry for 24 years.

Early Life

Pedro Pascal was born on the 2nd of April, 1975, with the name Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, in Santiago, Chile’s capital city. He is the son of father Jose Balmaceda and mother Veronica Pascal Ureta. His mother is a professional child psychologist, whereas his father is a professional fertility doctor. Furthermore, he has a brother named Lucas Balmaceda, who is an actor like himself. Pascal is an American with a Chilean background.

Education

Talking about his educational qualifications, details about his elementary schooling and high schooling is unknown. However, it is known that he was interested in swimming and was also a part of the state championships in 1986. To get into the industry professionally, he learned from the Orange County School of the Arts. He then chose the Tisch School of the Arts for further studies.

Physical Statistics

Pedro stands to 5 feet and 11 inches (180 centimeters) in height, and his weight is around 76 kilograms (168 lbs.). He has a well-built fit body with a 40 inches chest, 33 inches waist, and 14 inches biceps. Furthermore, he has a beautiful pair of dark brown eyes with dark brown hair.

Personal Life

According to reports, Pascal is currently single. There are, however, rumors he dated Lena Headey, a professional actress, and co-star from the series Game of Thrones since 2014. The couple engaged and finally called it off in 2017. Pedro is suspected of having dated at least twice.

Learn More WikiBlog.

Career

Movies

Pedro started his professional acting career from the 2005 movie “Hermanas” as Steve. In 2011, Pedro played Paul De Santo and Paulino’s roles in movies “The Adjustment Bureau” and “Sweet Little Lies,” respectively. He then played Max’s role in the American comedy horror film “Bloodsucking Bastards” in 2015. In the same year, Pascal played the role of Twin Peter in “Sweets”. Furthermore, he played the role of Pero Tovar, a European mercenary in the movie “The Great Wall” in 2016. He appeared alongside stars Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Andy Lau, Willem Dafoe, and others in this movie.

A year later, he appeared in the movie “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” as Jack Daniels/ Agent Whiskey alongside cast Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, and Channing Tatum. He appeared in three movies in 2018 titled “Prospect,” “The Equalizer 2,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”. In “Prospect,” he played Ezra’s role, a rival prospector who later joins forces with the main leads. Furthermore, he played the role of a DIA officer named Dave York in the movie “The Equalizer 2”. In “IF Beale Street Could Talk,” he plays the role of Pietro Alvarez, who sets up the meeting between the main cast’s mother and a rape victim.

Furthermore, Pedro appeared in the American action-adventure movie “Triple Frontier” as a former pilot named Francisco “Catfish” Morales. Pedro has recently finished filming the movie “Wonder Woman 1984”, which will soon be released in 2020. The movie features top stars like Kristen Wiig, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and more. Pedro has been cast for the upcoming film “We Can Be Heroes,” currently in post-production.

Television

Pedro’s first appearance in a television series came in 1999, where he played the role of Gregor New in one episode of “Good vs. Evil.” In the same year, he played minor roles in series “Downtown,” “Undressed,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. Furthermore, he appeared in one episode of “Touched by an Angel” as Ricky in 2000. He was then seen in one episode of “NYPD Blue” as Shane “Dio” Morrissey in 2001. He also played the role of Goth Guy in the television film “Earth vs. the Spider”. Five years later, he played minor roles of Reggie Luckman and Kyle Wilson in one episode of the series “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Without a Trace,” respectively.

In 2008, he played the role of Tito Cabassa in one episode of “Law & Order”. He then appeared in one episode of” Law & Order: Criminal Intent” as Kevin “Kip” Green a year later. Pedro then played the role of Nathan Landry in 6 episodes of legal and political drama, “The Good Wife”. He was highly active in the year 2011 as he appeared in various series and television films like “Lights Out,” “Brothers and Sisters,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe”. Furthermore, Pedro played the roles of Zack Goffman and Kyle Hartley in “Body of Proof” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” respectively, in 2012. He played various roles in series like “Nikita,” “Red Widow,” “Homeland,” “The Mentalist,” and “Exposed” till 2014.

Pedro received huge recognition after his role in a television series in 2014 as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of hit series “Game of Thrones”. Pascal had a recurring role in 7 episodes of the series. Pedro then got his first leading role in the American television series “Narcos“. He played the role of Javier Pena in seasons 1 and 2 as the leading role and then for a lead role in season 3 from 2015 to 2017. Pascal is currently playing the role of The Mandalorian/ Din Djarin in the series “The Mandalorian” since 2019.

Music Videos

Pedro has also made appearances in several music videos. In 2011, he was a face for Beastie Boys’ “Make Some Noise”. Four years later, Pedro appeared in Sia’s “Fire Meet Gasoline”. Recently, he appeared in the music video of Artists for We Are One’s “Imagine (Quarantine Edition)”.

Social Media

Pedro keeps fans updated about himself through various social media accounts. His Instagram account @pascalispunk has 1.4 million followers. Furthermore, his twitter account @PedroPascal1 has 482.1 k followers. He also has a Facebook page with 137k likes and 135k following.

Net Worth

Pedro has made himself known to the public through his performances and acting skills. Pedro’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. Most of Pascal’s money comes through his professional acting career.