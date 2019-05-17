Who is wealthier Megan Markle or Kate Middleton?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Meghan and Kate, they have more in common than just being married to princes, good taste in fashion, passports full of destinations they visited, both now moms with beautiful children. Being two duchesses means they don’t have to spend their money on costs, but which of them is more prosperous.

Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry

Meghan must be richer than Kate, well-known actress, prosperous career. She made millions in TV show Suits in which she appeared as Rachel Zane for seven seasons. In movies like Remember me, Horrible Bosses, Random encounters, Dysfunctional friends, and quite a few roles in TV series and TV movies. Always in designer clothes, and the fame that comes with that kind of lifestyle, obviously she must have more wealth than Kate, some may think.

Kate Middleton before she became a member of the royal family

Kate, also an artistic soul like Meghan but the different branch, she was an art student before she met Prince William. Also, she had a part-time job at Jigsaw, and she worked in her parents’ company, multi-million company, but that was temporary, not a full-time job.

She brought huge amounts of money into her marriage, partly from the business of her parent’s and via trust funds. But thanks to annual royal income, she doesn’t have to spend that money, she can invest it, for being in the royal family all expenses are covered.

It looks like Kate is not earning much money. However, when you are named several times as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by the Time Magazine that changes things, as well as having high social value for being royal. That can gather wealth. And with that, social value comes followers, and followers will often buy things they see on Kate or her children, which has a massive impact on the U.K. fashion industry.

Who is wealthier Meghan or Kate

Meghan, according to Celebrity net worth, now has a total asset of 5 million dollars,

and Kate has 10 million dollars.

But next in line for the throne is Prince William, and if he becomes a king that will make Kate’s net worth much bigger.

It looks like Kate Middleton has double the wealth of Meghan Markle, for now, but all in all only time will tell will that net worth stay in her favor, or will Meghan top that in the future.

