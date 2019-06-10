Why adopting dental technologies is challenging 

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Technology is finding its way into every aspect of our lives and medicine and dentistry are no exceptions. However, even though it seems inevitable, incorporating new technology into dentistry is no easy task. Introducing dental experts to new technology is often met with disapproval. It seems not everyone is ready and willing to accept the changes, but doing so is often necessary. It’s true that incorporating technology into the way you operate is challenging, but it’s far from impossible and there are no reasons for you to keep avoiding the inevitable. Tech is here to stay and evolve. You might as well evolve with it.

1. Fear of the new

This is the main problem in every industry when it comes to adopting new things and practices. Many are simply used to a certain way of operating and don’t quite see the reason for them to change anything. It’s going pretty well and you’re in no rush to improve anything or risk making things worse by trying to improve it. It’s true that with new technology come new risks and demands, but they are there to make your job a lot easier and make you more efficient.

Not being used to technology isn’t a reason to fear it. Simply do your research, do some training and you’ll overcome the fear of new quite quickly. Technology will make numerous processes faster and more secure. No losing information or endless searching for certain information when everything is stored at the same place and is backed up. We’re getting a good description by NOVA Computer Solutions on why engaging in a partnership with a support company can be highly beneficial for dentists.

The learning curve can, indeed, belong and it can be even longer if you’re not comfortable with computers in general. Going paperless will be an easy transition if you’re truly ready to commit.

2. Compatibility with partners

It’s not rare for clinicians to spend thousands of dollars on new technology that isn’t compatible with the lab that you’ve been working with for years. There are many companies constantly creating new technology some of which simply don’t integrate well. The solution to this problem is fairly simple. You have to do your research and discuss with important partners before investing. You have to make sure that technology you’re investing a lot of money in, is compatible with what you own already.

3. How to start?

Adopting a lot of new technology all at once is a demanding task and even more so when you’re unsure about where to start. Technology and science are inseparable meaning if one changes, the other one will follow. Or at least that’s how it should be. By not accepting new tech, you’re limiting yourself to a certain level of improvement while technology gives you a lot of room to grow.

When you aren’t sure about where to start, try looking for advice and doing some research. Talk with your colleagues, define your practice goals in detail, and take baby steps. There is a really good chance that someone in your field already has some experience with what you’re trying to incorporate in your business meaning you can ask for help.