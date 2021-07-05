Why Gambling Sector Is Growing Fast?

The gaming market is a real growth sector. An increasing number of providers is facing an even faster growing number of players. These are enthusiastic about different types of gambling, but are primarily interested in a pleasant atmosphere. Providers with a large variety of games have advantages over the competition. Above all, the new State Treaty on Gaming has set a lot in motion in the gambling market. In particular, reliable player protection and new technologies are leading to growing demand. In addition, casinos are popular with all generations and genders.

Different types of gambling in high demand

Apart from bingo, virtually all types of gambling are facing increasing demand. Many people are enthusiastic about betting, among other things. One of the reasons for this is that the market is no longer primarily limited to sports betting. Whereas in the past bets could be placed primarily on the outcome of a soccer match or a tennis match, nowadays it is possible to bet on virtually anything. This ranges from the names of the children of a royal family to the outcome of political elections.

Apart from betting exchanges, casinos have also gained a lot of popularity. This is because people have a fun time here and have attractive chances of winning. While some appreciate the live experience on site, others are excited by the growing number of online casinos. There are a variety of criteria to consider when making a choice. Whether a casino operates legally has been investigated by wetten.com in order to provide players with the greatest possible sense of security when betting.

The atmosphere is what counts

Studies show that the atmosphere in a casino makes a significant contribution to their popularity. This applies to both the stationary casinos and the online variants. In a real casino, a dress code prevails, so people embody style and a certain worldliness. Anyone visiting here feels transported into a world of glamour and luxury all their own, which simply makes you feel good.

In the online sector, it is above all the casual attitude that goes down well with users. They are not tied down to a dress code right now, but can also play comfortably in their sweatpants from the comfort of their sofa at home. Through live casinos, it is still possible for them to participate in the unique atmosphere of a casino and take part in the large selection of games.

Above all, the game variety knows how to inspire

A great advantage of popular casinos is their large selection of games. This already starts with the slot machines. These are thematically broadly positioned and set very different focuses such as adventure, love or science fiction. Thus, players can choose their favorite theme and have a lot of fun playing in individual game environments. In addition, they can switch between different slot machines, which keeps variety and gaming fun.

But even beyond slot machines, casinos stand for a great variety. Those who are enthusiastic about card games, for example, can take a seat at the poker table or play a round of blackjack. Others are more interested in roulette and bet here on numbers, rows or colors, depending on their preference. Last but not least, dice games have a permanent place in casinos and are enjoyed by a large number of people.

Much is on the move due to the new State Treaty on Gambling

Especially through the new State Treaty on Gambling, movement has come into the German gambling market. Previously, online casinos in particular were located in a legal gray area. According to EU law, providers were allowed to advertise their games, but according to German law, gambling in such casinos was not permitted outside of Schleswig-Holstein. As a result, both providers and users were often unsettled. The new regulations will make gambling in such casinos legal from 2021, bringing legal certainty to all parties involved.

Already now, many providers are preparing to become active on the German market and to show a large presence. Players are also signaling that they are looking forward to the new regulations from mid-2021, as they will now have the greatest possible flexibility and choice when it comes to games. All of this means that online casinos are regularly frequented and demand is continuously increasing.

Players rely on online casinos for a high level of player protection

One reason Germany was skeptical about casinos for a long time was the danger of gambling addiction. The state wanted to prevent at all costs that players and especially young people would be endangered by the gambling offers.