Business cards aren’t just for business professionals and corporate executives. They’re a wise investment for the chief operations officer of the household, too, also known as the Mom. Let’s learn more about why moms need business cards, no matter how old your kids are or what else you do in your busy life.

It Helps You Stay in Touch with Other Parents

It is easy to be introduced as Ashley’s mom. But will the other parents remember your name? They probably won’t, and they certainly won’t know how to contact you if they want to tell you that they saw Ashley do something wrong. If you give other parents your business card with your contact information, you guarantee that they can contact you if necessary. This is true whether they need to inform you of a problem they’re having at school or an issue concerning your child. Giving your child a business card to give to their new best friend in pre-K also ensures that the other parent gets your contact information, dramatically simplifying the logistics of arranging a play date.

It Is Invaluable for Ensuring People Have the Right Information

Are you hiring a babysitter on short notice? Did the house cleaning service send someone new, and you discover this just as you’re walking out the door? Giving a business card guarantees that they have your full name, address, phone number, and email address. There is no need to worry about whether or not they got your phone number right when they wrote it down. Or give the business card to staff at the daycare so that they have your contact information without having to ask for it from the central office. It may or may not eliminate the need to fill out the personal information section on a form, but it can dramatically speed up the process of others filling out a customer information form. It also reduces the number of mistakes they’ll make in the process.

It Promotes Any and Every Cause You Volunteer For

Do you volunteer for the Parent-Teacher Association? Are you active in band boosters? When you design your business card, put that information on the card along with your name, phone number, and email. People interested in volunteering are unlikely to do much research if they decide to sign up later. But if they see your business card, they’ll have the ability to contact you, and they’ll be reminded of the volunteer opportunities, as well. You can check out Banana Print for more details.

It Promotes Your Side Gigs

A lot of stay-at-home mothers have side gigs. Maybe you’re selling jewelry or scented candles. Perhaps you offer babysitting or home organizing services. Put these things on your business card, so that every you meet becomes a potential business lead. Your business card improves the odds they’ll remember what you do, and it gives them a way to contact you days or weeks later. Or they may pass on the business card to someone else who would benefit from your services. Don’t forget to include your blog and social media profile information on the business card, too.

You are looking for a job

You get married, you get a job, then one child comes, a recovery, just when you thought it was time to go back to work, another pregnancy happens. You feel like you can’t achieve everything and decide to quit your job and dedicate yourself to family. Time passes very quickly and as you turn around, your babies are independent children going to school, and you are left with emptiness and excess time. So, you decide to look for a new job. By leaving a business card with a potential employer, you will let him know that you are a serious and responsible person and that he needs just such a worker.

Why business cards are still important and how they should be used

Although there are many other ways to exchange contact information, a business card is still probably the most effective for the following reasons:

When you hand it over, the person you handed over to has the feeling that he or she has received something from you, even if it is just a piece of cardboard.

You build mutual trust when you provide your contact information at the beginning of the communication

A business card is a physical thing that takes up space and attracts attention and increases the likelihood that a person will contact you later.

What should it look like and what information should the business card contain?

Given that these “ID cards” are small and limited in space (which is good on the other hand because printing business cards, in this case, is not too expensive) you should think carefully about how you will “pack” everything important in one piece. Today, you can also order the printing of your future business card online, because some printing houses offer this type of service.

So, when it comes to the data itself, the business card must contain your name, position where you work, and place of work (if you offer “freelance” services, you can certainly state this with a highlight of the primary activity or occupation), as well as contact phone and email. It is assumed that you have an email address because that is the main type of business communication. All additional information on the business card is superfluous because more detailed information about the company and the like is not for the business card but for the site which, if you own it, you can also list at the bottom.

How can I get a beautiful and striking design?

Be clear and detailed in your design requirements. And provide constructive feedback to make sure you get what you want.

Final thoughts

Those for whom creativity is not a strong point, do not have to worry because you can always hire a graphic designer to help you create a business card just right for you. Make your suggestion, but be open to new ideas as well.