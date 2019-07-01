Why Physical Therapy Should be Your First Treatment Option for Injury?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Physical therapy can benefit young as well as old people in many ways. Taking the help of a therapist as soon as you face a certain symptom can stop the problem from escalating and completely eliminate it. You may not require visiting a doctor altogether if your condition can be managed through therapy.

We have listed a few benefits of undergoing physical therapy below.

Manage Pain

It can help in reducing joints, shoulder, back, knee and other physical pains by various techniques such as electric stimulation, ultrasound, and other therapies.

To Avoid Surgery

If done timely, this therapy can help in eliminating pain and rectify the issue at a much earlier stage hence you may be able to avoid surgeries.

Health Conditions During and After Pregnancy

Physical therapy is also helpful for women to deal with lower back pain during pregnancy and post-partum care after pregnancy. TRi Physical Therapy can help you manage or eliminate conditions such as prenatal back pain and several other conditions.

Improve Mobility

Physical therapy can help in stretching and flexing muscles hence your range of motion will improve and you will be able to do more physical activities than you did earlier.

Stroke Recovery

People who suffer from stroke lose function and motion to some extent. Physical therapy can help them regain back a lot of function by strengthening the affected parts. Therapy can also help in improving the balance which many stroke patients lose.

Fracture Recovery

Patients who suffer from broken bones need to apply cast for 6 weeks to 8 weeks hence the area becomes stiff and mobility is lost. Therapy after recovery from a fracture can help then regain their full range of function so that they can get back to their normal life.

Sports Injury Prevention and Recovery

Athletes keep facing injuries during sports, for them to gain back full range of motion is extremely important if they wish to get back in the game. Physical therapy can accelerate the recovery process and prevent the injury from increasing further.

Athletes also take the help of physical therapy to improve their techniques, postures and strengthen their weak areas so that they do not get injured easily during the game.

Diabetes Management

Physical therapy can also help to keep blood sugar in control by exercise. The symptoms of diabetes such as sensation issues in their limbs can be managed by physical therapy to improve it and not let it accelerate further.

Managing Age-Related Issues

As people grow old, they face several joint related issues such as osteoporosis or arthritis. Physical therapy can help them keep themselves mobile by managing their condition and help in reducing pain.

After Surgery Rehabilitation

Patients who undergo joint replacement can benefit from therapy so that they can recover faster from the surgery and get back on their own feet.

Physical therapy is the answer to most of your body pain and ailment. But, if therapy is not working for you and the pain is accelerating, then we suggest that you visit a doctor for timely consultation to decide the further course of treatment.