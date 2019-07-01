How Dental Implants Can Make a Difference in Your Life

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are facing issues due to tooth loss and weighing all your options, then do read further.

There are several options available out there to replace your tooth out of which dentures are the most common ones. But again, these are fitted externally inside your mouth hence they cannot return your old quality of life. A better option to regain your lost tooth is dental implants where a titanium rod replaces the root of the tooth and is screwed in the bone. The titanium integrates like a root and prevents bone loss.

This is a lifetime solution as it lasts really long, unlike its alternate which needs to be changed frequently.

Let us read further about how dental implants can improve your quality of life.

It Looks and Feels Natural:

Dental implants look like natural teeth and they feel the same hence after a while you may even forget about the implants altogether as they feel so realistic. This will help you get your quality of life back.

You will be Able to Speak with Confidence:

Dentures are usually uncomfortable to wear initially as they feel unnatural. Also, you may not be able to talk clearly with them, on the other hand, dental implants feel just like natural teeth hence you will be able to speak like before.

It is Long Lasting:

Dental implants do not need to be replaced frequently. Once fixed, they will last for a lifetime. The success rate of the surgery itself is 98%. Yes, it takes a few months to recover but as recommended by Dentaly, this surgery is worth doing as once you have recovered from the procedure, your life becomes as normal as it was earlier.

It Reduces Bone Atrophy:

Bone atrophy is common in the elderly where they start facing structural changes causing shrinkage of the face. Dental implants can reduce the bone atrophy so that your facial structure does not change much.

It Prevents Bone Loss:

Bone loss is one of the problems caused due to dentures which can be eliminated by using dental implants as they do not rub against the bones, instead, they replace the roots which further helps in strengthening the bones.

It is Easy to Care For:

If you use a denture, you need to clean it separately every day whereas dental implants are just like your natural teeth hence you need to care for them just like you have always done, brush and floss. With dentures, there is also the issue of food getting stuck frequently between the dentures causing oral hygiene issues and this is eliminated with dental implants.

You Will Be Able to Chew and Eat Normally:

Tooth loss makes it difficult to chew the food easily but replacing the lost tooth with an implant will allow you to eat normally without any difficulty in chewing the food.

You, Will, Get Your Smile Back:

A smile can go further than a mile and it is just infectious hence why would you want to let go of that beauty? Dental implants can help you regain back your old smile, confidence, and self-esteem and make your life better than ever.