Why Should You Add An Air Purifier To Your Home

We all live in a fast-paced world, so avoiding pollutants can be quite difficult – especially since we breathe contaminated air everywhere, including the streets, our cars, buildings, and even in our houses. Although it sounds quite strange, the levels of airborne particles in our houses can often be higher than the particles outdoors. So, why does that happen?

The common reason for this occurring is that the air in our homes gets trapped, hence, it cannot circulate well. This is often referred to as “stale air” since it does not get the level of circulation that happens outdoors. However, to enhance the quality of the air in their homes, people often opt for adding an air purifier into their homes. There are various reasons why you may want to implement one in your home, and if you were wondering what benefits you can get, this article might be able to help you find that out.

Let’s take a look at the benefits you can get by adding an air purifier into your home:

The Benefits of Having an Air Purifier

There are various benefits that you can gain, however, the most important ones include:

1. It Decreases Allergens

There are simple things that can trigger your allergic reactions – including pollen particles, pet hair, and dust – but, how can a purifier help with removing those triggers? It is actually quite simple, they work by taking in the contaminated air and then they pass it through the filtration system. Some of them have 3 stages of purification that includes a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, and an ionizer that will release negative ions into the atmosphere and the ions will positively charge the particles which makes them quite heavy, so, they will fall to the surface. If you can get rid of most pollutants, you will lower the chances of them being present in your body, so, you will be able to lower the amount of immunoglobulin which are the antibodies used for fighting infections.

2. Dealing With Cigarette Smoke

Breathing in cigarette smoke is just as bad as being a passionate smoker, especially if your kids are young. It might cause various illnesses and conditions including heart disease, asthma, bronchitis, and so on, and if you have your older family members living with you, it can trigger preexisting lung conditions – and it can cause dementia. Well, an air purifier with a good filtration system can trap particles and pollutants, so you will successfully filter tobacco smoke, which in return decreases the previously mentioned risks.

3. Relieves Asthma Symptoms

Among young Americans, asthma is the leading chronic illness that causes children to miss over 10 million school days annually. Children and adults with asthma have aroused bronchial tubes and when they breathe in triggers, the muscles around their airways become tightened and it leads to their airway being restricted.

Triggers such as dust mites and mold spores can be present inside a home and a purifier can help reduce or remove those matters from the air. The filters can effectively remove pet dander, tobacco smoke, dust mites, and mold spores which will lower inflammation chances. If you want to see what types of air purifiers you can opt for, check out olansi.net.

4. Reducing Carbon Dioxide Levels

As you already know, each time we breathe in, we inhale oxygen, but we exhale carbon dioxide. And if you own a pet, it will do the same. Hence, do not be surprised that our houses have high levels of contaminated air. It is almost like we are now obsessed with keeping in the heat to reduce our impact on the environment and to lower the costs of our utility bills.

If we keep the air in, then you and your family members will breathe in greater concentrations of carbon dioxide – which can be extremely dangerous and deadly. The symptoms include increased heart rate, nausea, sweating, headaches, and weakness. Well, by adding an air purifier, you will be able to reduce the levels of carbon dioxide.

5. Get Rid of Dangerous Organic Compounds

VOCs (volatile organic compounds) can be found in various items covering your home, including your furniture, paint on the walls, dry cleaned clothes, and so on. Now, you might feel various effects of these dangerous chemicals and the symptoms you might feel include watery and stinging eyes, nausea, and a burning throat. If not treated, these chemicals can cause conditions that can be life-threatening. And with an air purifier, you will be able to easily control these pollutants since they will stay in the filter.

6. Keeping the Elderly and Sick People Safe

Many elderly people suffer from different medical conditions which can make their already frail immune systems even worse which in return makes them more vulnerable to pollutants and allergens. One of the main concerns is to try to keep elderly or sick people healthy and you can do that with an air purifier. It is a necessary piece of technology that will keep the harmful particles away from your loved ones.

7. You can Avoid Asbestos

If you live in a house that was built two or three decades ago, you and your family might be exposed to dangerous asbestos particles. During the mid-twentieth century, these materials were often used in building houses, hence, it is possible that it found its way to your roof coverings and pipes. Your house ages as well, so it will shed the material as time passes and the asbestos dust is what you should be worried about. An air purifier will be able to collect those dangerous particles, and that is why you might need it if your house was built a long time ago.

Conclusion

Implementing an air purifier into your home will give you a wide range of benefits. It will not only lower the levels of pollutants in the air, but it will also keep your loved ones safe and sound. So, now that you know what benefits and advantages you can get by having this gadget in your home, do not waste any more time and start searching for an air purifier that will help you stay healthy.